Lagos, Nigeria: AF-CIX, the leading internet exchange point (IXP) has announced its support for the 2023 Nigerian Peering and Interconnection Forum (ngPIF), taking place at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos between October 25th and 26th 2023.

The Nigerian Peering and Interconnection Forum is a yearly networking event where decision-makers from infrastructure providers, content providers, service providers, and policy-makers engage, share experiences and learn from experts in their field. The discussions at this year’s edition will centre on enhancing peering and interconnection for the development of the internet in Nigeria, improving peering and interconnection and the growth of digital services.

Speaking on the support of AF-CIX for the Forum, the Project Coordinator, AF-CIX, Obinna Adumike, said, "We are excited to support the 2023 ngPIF. We believe that peering and interconnection are essential for the development of the African internet landscape, and are committed to supporting initiatives that promote the growth of peering and interconnection that will enhance the reliability, performance and affordability of internet in the country.”

According to Adumike, “With AF-CIX, Nigerian networks would have access to a technologically advanced interconnect platform that guarantees reliability, content localization and measurable reduced cost to business. The platform cloud interconnect capabilities would allow all businesses especially enterprise business to achieve local access to various cloud service thereby eliminating the issues of accessing the cloud through the open internet. AF-CIX offers free 1G and 10G ports and cross connection for the peering and local exchange services. This is to fulfill its promise of delivering cost effective value to Participants on the exchange.

AF-CIX will be hosting a special training on Routing Security (MANRS) for network engineers and peering coordinators on the 23rd of October at the 2023 ngNOG just before the Nigerian Peering and Interconnection Forum (ngPIF) kicks off.

AF-CIX, hosted in Rack Centre- as part of innovations to support the growth of the internet in Africa through effective and functional traffic localization, enterprise digitization acceleration, and community support, among other reasons- is specifically designed to complement the role of Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria by providing a redundant path for local traffic exchange and a robust Interconnect Exchange.

About AF-CIX

AF-CIX is an African Interconnect Exchange founded by Africans with technical enablement by DE-CIX and hosted in Rack Centre to support the growth of the internet in Africa through effective and functional traffic localization, latency drop and reduced network cost. It will support accelerating enterprise digitization and cloud adoption.

The exchange platform improves network performance by reducing the number of network hops that Internet traffic needs to take connecting ISPs and content providers directly, making the Internet faster and more responsive for users.

For more information, visit www.af-cix.net

