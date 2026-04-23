Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 23 April 2026: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group has expanded its post-trade ecosystem with the addition of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) as a General Clearing Member (GCM), marking a key step in advancing its market infrastructure to support greater institutional and international participation.

FAB joins a growing network of GCMs strengthening ADX’s clearing framework and enhancing access to Abu Dhabi’s capital markets. FAB has secured approvals from the UAE’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and Abu Dhabi Clear (AD Clear) to provide clearing services across ADX-listed securities.

The expansion of ADX’s GCM network enables market participants to optimize capital efficiency, streamline operations, and access clearing services aligned with global standards, reinforcing the exchange’s role as a gateway for regional and international capital.

As global capital increasingly shifts toward efficient and well-regulated markets, the IMF highlights the growing role of emerging markets in attracting cross-border investment.

AD Clear continues to play a central role in this evolution, having cleared approximately 400 billion dirhams in transactions in 2025 and currently administering over 7 billion dirhams in collateral, supporting market integrity and resilience.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX Group, said: “Expanding our General Clearing Member network is a key step in advancing ADX’s market infrastructure and enabling more efficient capital flows. Institutional trading values rose by 10% year-on-year, with foreign trading up nearly 13%, reflecting growing global confidence in our market. As we continue to broaden this network, we are further strengthening ADX’s position as a globally connected platform supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to attract investment, deepen market participation, and drive sustainable economic growth.”

Ahmad Naseer, Chief Post Trade Officer of ADX Group, added: “Having FAB as a General Clearing Member enhances our clearing ecosystem, strengthens risk management, and supports a more resilient and liquid market environment.”

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About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Manager of Corporate Communication

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Mobile: +971 (50) 668 9733

Email: ALKhateebA@adx.ae