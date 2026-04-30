Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, one of the world’s fastest-growing exchanges by market capitalization, today has further strengthened its position as the region’s most liquid ETF hub by hosting the region’s first initial offering period (IOP) for a U.S.-based ETF, followed by the cross-listing of the KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF (KWIN). This milestone underscores ADX’s continued innovation in expanding access to global investment products and enhancing market accessibility for investors.

The IOP for the ETF, which ran from 15 to 21 April, attracted investors from more than 46 nationalities who subscribed through ADX’s website, demonstrating strong and diverse international demand.

This listing marks a key milestone as the first Shari’ah-compliant ETF to be cross-listed from the U.S. and the fourth ETF from the New York Stock Exchange to join ADX, bringing total ETF market capitalization on the exchange to nearly 27 billion dirhams.

Developed by KraneShares and Wahed Invest, the launch of KWIN increases the number of ETFs listed on ADX to 23, reinforcing confidence in the exchange’s infrastructure and the resilience of the broader market.

The ETF uses an options-based strategy to generate income and tracks the Wahed Shariah Alternative Income Index. As of March 2026, the index had 306 holdings, including companies like Amazon and athletic apparel maker Lululemon.

It also represents the second ETF listing on ADX since the onset of recent regional geopolitical developments, following the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AGIX), highlighting the exchange’s ability to sustain momentum and investor trust.

ADX’s ETF segment continues to expand rapidly, with trading value reaching 155 million dirhams in Q1 2026, up 228% year on year. This aligns with broader market performance, where total trading value approached 90 billion dirhams, an increase of 7.5%.

Institutional participation rose to 78% of total trading value, while foreign investors accounted for 47.5%, with transactions exceeding 85 billion dirhams, up 22% year on year, underscoring strong international engagement.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Manager of Corporate Communication

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Email: ALKhateebA@adx.ae