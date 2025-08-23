Sharjah, UAE – NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah has successfully performed a highly complex laparoscopic surgery to remove a rare adrenal tumor in a 62-year-old Emirati woman weighing 160 kg with a BMI of 59, marking a milestone in advanced minimally invasive surgery in the UAE.

The patient was referred to Dr. Nawal Ibrahim, Consultant Endocrinologist, after years of uncontrolled hypertension. Advanced CT imaging and specialized blood tests revealed a 5 cm tumor on the left adrenal gland, diagnosed as pheochromocytoma — a rare, potentially life-threatening tumor known to trigger extreme spikes in blood pressure.

Adding to the complexity, the patient suffered from multiple high-risk comorbidities, including type 2 diabetes, cardiac arrhythmias, chronic hypertension, and depression. These conditions significantly increased the risks of anesthesia and surgery. A multidisciplinary team of endocrinology, cardiology, anesthesia, and surgical specialists worked closely to stabilize the patient’s blood pressure and heart rate with medications before proceeding.

The laparoscopic adrenalectomy was performed by Dr. Mohammed Istrabadi, Consultant – Urology & General Surgery, and Dr. Bashar Kadour, Specialist – General Surgery, with anaesthesia expertly managed by Dr. Ayman Moustafa Hassan, Consultant – Anaesthesiology. The two-hour minimally invasive procedure was completed with minimal blood loss and stable intraoperative hemodynamics, ensuring patient safety throughout.

Thanks to the expertise of the surgical and anesthesia teams, the patient recovered rapidly and was discharged just two days after surgery. Upon discharge, her blood pressure had normalized, eliminating the need for antihypertensive medications. Pathology results confirmed the tumor to be a benign pheochromocytoma.

“This was a particularly challenging and high-risk case due to the patient’s multiple comorbidities and the potential for dangerous blood pressure fluctuations during surgery,” said Dr. Mohammed Istrabadi. “Through advanced laparoscopic techniques and seamless teamwork, we were able to achieve an excellent outcome and restore her health.”

Dr. Nawal Ibrahim emphasized the importance of early detection and specialized care:

“Pheochromocytomas are rare, but when identified, they require urgent multidisciplinary intervention. This case reflects the advanced diagnostic and surgical capabilities available at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah to manage such life-threatening conditions.”

The patient, grateful for her recovery, shared her relief:

“I was terrified when I learned about the tumor and the risks involved. Other hospitals told me surgery was too dangerous for me, but here the doctors gave me hope. Today, I feel like I have a new life — my blood pressure is under control for the first time in years, and I can look forward to a healthier future.”

This case, which had been considered too risky for surgery at several other hospitals, underscores NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah’s leadership in advanced surgical care. It highlights the hospital’s ability to deliver safe, successful outcomes in even the most complex scenarios through innovation, expertise, and multidisciplinary collaboration.