Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADQ, an active global sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to identify and pursue strategic, high-impact development projects across emerging markets globally. IFC is a member of the World Bank Group and the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration to mobilize capital and expertise for impactful investments. Under the framework agreement, ADQ and IFC will explore co-investment opportunities in key sectors, leveraging their respective strengths to drive sustainable economic growth.

IFC brings deep expertise in mobilizing commercial capital for sustainable investments. ADQ offers proven experience in infrastructure development and supply chain resilience. Together, ADQ and IFC will identify and develop projects that enhance food security, promote agricultural innovation, and strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

Additionally, ADQ and IFC will explore opportunities to work jointly on investments in critical infrastructure such as energy security and sustainability, transport and logistics, and real estate and urban development to contribute to investee countries’ economic resilience, improve quality of life, and increase connectivity and competitiveness in a dynamic global landscape.

His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said: “Partnering with IFC reflects our shared commitment in creating lasting value and driving sustainable impact across emerging and developing markets. By combining our strengths and expertise with IFC, we aim to extend the broad expertise of our portfolio companies to new markets. Our vision is to drive joint transformative infrastructure projects that have the ability to enhance the lives of communities while generating lasting value for local economies.”

Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), said: “This partnership highlights the crucial role of sovereign wealth funds in fostering sustainable growth in emerging markets. It also underscores the UAE’s leadership in driving South-South investments, enhancing economic cooperation, and creating opportunities globally. By combining IFC’s global expertise with ADQ’s strategic investments, we aim to mobilize private capital and accelerate transformative, long-term development across key sectors in emerging markets.”

Established in 2018, ADQ manages a diverse portfolio of over 25 companies with operations spanning across more than 130 countries. Its investments encompass key economic sectors such as energy and utilities, transport and logistics, food and agriculture, and healthcare and life sciences. ADQ has a track record in building strategic alliances with governments worldwide, leveraging its portfolio companies’ expertise in markets such as Egypt, Türkiye, Greece, Oman, and Jordan.

IFC’s investments and initiatives are helping millions in emerging markets gain access to electricity, benefit from improved water, sanitation, and hygiene, and achieve greater food and nutrition security. Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, IFC continues to drive lasting economic and social impact worldwide.