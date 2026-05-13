Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has announced a new infrastructure governance framework designed to accelerate approvals, strengthen coordination and enhance delivery across Abu Dhabi’s capital project ecosystem.

Announced during the opening day of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2026, the framework brings together 14 government entities, including municipalities, utilities, energy providers, transport authorities, and telecommunications operators, under a unified mechanism to drive faster, more integrated infrastructure delivery across the emirate.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior officials and strategic partners, including H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), alongside leaders from across Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure ecosystem gathered at ADIS 2026.

The framework establishes a coordinated governance mechanism to accelerate the issuance of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) across Abu Dhabi’s capital project portfolio, enabling a more streamlined and integrated approvals process among key infrastructure entities. It also introduces a new Joint Committee, chaired by ADPIC, and composed of senior representatives from participating entities, to identify, escalate, and resolve approval bottlenecks that can delay project delivery. The Committee will oversee the resolution of escalated NOC requests, identify root causes of delays, and implement corrective action plans against clear, measurable timelines, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's commitment to delivering infrastructure projects at pace, at scale and to the highest standards of efficiency.

H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), said: “What we have formalised today is more than an administrative framework. It is a clear statement of intent that Abu Dhabi is aligning the governance of its infrastructure programme with the scale of its ambition. By bringing 14 entities together under a unified mandate, we are reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most coordinated, agile, and future-focused infrastructure markets.”

H. E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General of ADPIC, added: "As Abu Dhabi advances one of the region’s most ambitious infrastructure agendas, effective coordination and governance are essential to delivering impact at scale. This framework establishes a more integrated model for infrastructure delivery, one that strengthens alignment across entities, accelerates decision-making, and improves efficiency throughout the project lifecycle. Through this collaboration, we are reinforcing the foundations required to deliver infrastructure that supports Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic, social, and sustainability priorities.”

H.E. Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said: “The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi is committed to working alongside our government partners to ensure that the emirate's infrastructure ambitions are delivered efficiently and responsibly. This framework strengthens coordination across entities, enabling us to uphold the environmental standards that safeguard Abu Dhabi's natural heritage while supporting the pace of the emirate’s development.”

Mr. Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer, Dolphin Energy Limited, commented: “We are pleased to collaborate with other government entities participating in the new framework for Abu Dhabi. We look forward to contributing in a way that integrates efforts and help streamline infrastructure delivery across the emirate.”

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du said: “We are proud to be part of this strategic committee that supports Abu Dhabi’s vision to accelerate the development of world-class infrastructure and enable a more connected, sustainable, and future-ready emirate. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment among key stakeholders to streamline infrastructure delivery, enhance operational efficiency, and support the emirate’s ambitious growth agenda. At du, we remain committed to delivering advanced telecommunications infrastructure and innovative digital solutions that empower smart cities, drive economic development, and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision for sustainable progress and global competitiveness.”

The participating entities include the Department of Municipalities and Transport, including its Infrastructure Development Directorate (IDD) and Urban Planning and Permit Centre (UPPC) divisions; Abu Dhabi City Municipality; Al Ain City Municipality; Al Dhafrah Region Municipality; the Department of Energy; the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi; Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority; the Monitoring and Control Center; Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ADNOC; Etihad Rail Company; Dolphin Energy Company; TAQA Transmission Company; Abu Dhabi Distribution Company PJSC ; “TAQA Distribution”; TAQA Water Solutions Company; Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat Group) P.J.S.C; and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company “Du”.

The framework also reinforces the emirate’s commitment to transparent governance, integrated planning, and a stable investment environment for developers, contractors, and long-term infrastructure partners, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a globally competitive, delivery-driven infrastructure hub.

The signing took place at ADIS, Abu Dhabi’s flagship international platform for infrastructure and urban development, held from 12 to 14 May 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Returning for its second edition with expanded scale and international reach, the summit brings together 7,000+ industry leaders across a three-day programme featuring high-level conference sessions, a dedicated exhibition, and structured business matchmaking opportunities.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.