Implementation of Dispute Avoidance and Adjudication Boards (DAABs) across standard contracts aligns with global best practice

Reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to an investor-friendly, transparent infrastructure ecosystem

ADPIC currently oversees a project portfolio exceeding AED 200 billion

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) and the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (arbitrateAD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to embed world-class dispute avoidance and resolution mechanisms across Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure ecosystem.

Signed during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit, the MoU reflects both organisations’ commitment to advancing dispute management. It further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted international hub for investment, public-private partnerships, long-term project delivery, and strategic public-private collaboration.

Under the agreement, arbitrateAD will serve as the official appointing authority for adjudicators and the Dispute Avoidance and Adjudication Boards (DAABs) across ADPIC’s Capital Projects Standard Contracts — ensuring consistency in the deployment of dispute resolution practices and enhancing delivery certainty in major infrastructure developments.

DAABs are independent expert panels appointed at the outset of infrastructure projects. Their role is to resolve disputes before they escalate and maintain alignment across complex delivery timelines. As a globally recognised best practice, DAABs contribute to stronger governance, reduced delays, and improved risk-sharing across stakeholders.

With oversight of a capital portfolio exceeding AED 200 billion, ADPIC plays a critical role in enabling infrastructure delivery that is timely, sustainable, and globally competitive. The integration of DAABs reflects ADPIC’s commitment to building resilient project ecosystems underpinned by accountability, collaboration, and proactive dispute prevention.

The MoU also outlines joint efforts to raise awareness around dispute avoidance and support industry-wide training to promote best practice standards. These efforts are particularly relevant to investors and ESG-focused developers seeking transparent, rules-based markets that minimise delivery risk and promote long-term value.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of arbitrateAD, said: “We are proud to collaborate with ADPIC, as we reinforce our commitment to dispute avoidance mechanisms that meet international standards. DAABs are an incredibly smart approach to resolving challenges before they escalate, and this MOU is in line with our shared vision of both improving how projects are managed and strengthening investor confidence across the region. This partnership supports the emirate’s broader drive to deliver world-class infrastructure projects through transparency, efficiency, and rule of law — positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading model for effective public-private collaboration.”

His Excellency Maysarah Eid, Director General of ADPIC, said: “This MoU marks a significant step in our efforts to integrate global best practices into the way Abu Dhabi delivers its infrastructure ambitions. By appointing arbitrateAD as the official authority for dispute adjudication, we are strengthening our approach to proactive risk mitigation and effective dispute resolution while ensuring delivery excellence. More importantly, we are sending a clear signal to our partners, local and international, that Abu Dhabi is committed to creating a project environment defined by stability, transparency, and long-term strategic value.”

The signing of this MoU also sets the stage for future collaboration as Abu Dhabi continues to scale its infrastructure ambitions in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s economic vision and evolving global ESG expectations.

About arbitrateAD

arbitrateAD is Abu Dhabi’s flagship arbitration centre, offering a modern, efficient, and world-class framework for the resolution of commercial disputes for both commercial and governmental entities. arbitrateAD plays a vital role in advancing the emirate’s vision to become a leading global legal and financial hub. The establishment of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre is a testament to the emirate's dedication to excellence in providing a world-class neutral and impartial forum for dispute resolution. The Centre has been awarded the GAR Guide to Regional Arbitration award for 'Arbitral Institution That Impressed' at the 2025 Global Arbitration Review (GAR) Awards.

Launched by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2023, and fully operational since 1 February 2024, arbitrateAD has provided successful arbitration services to companies of all sizes doing business in a wide range of industries.

About ADCCI

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI) is the leading business support

organisation in Abu Dhabi. With a focus on enhancing trade and investment, ADCCI plays a key role

in supporting the growth of Abu Dhabi's economy, particularly for SMEs and the private sector.

Through various initiatives and partnerships, ADCCI aims to promote a business-friendly

environment that facilitates investment and economic development in the emirate.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC):

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects that enhance the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects including housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting best practices in sustainability globally.