Capital Events received re-certification for event sustainability management under ISO 20121, focusing on the TerraTile project for recycling event waste.

ADNEC hotels has implemented WasteMaster technology, processing approximately 4,000 kg of food waste daily to significantly reduce its carbon footprint.

In 2023, ADNEC Group’s waste management efforts resulted in a 53% recycling rate, an improvement from 49% in 2022.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNEC Group announces the launch of its ESG Report 2023, a comprehensive reflection of the group’s consistent commitment to sustainability, ethical practices, and social responsibility across its seven key clusters: Venues, Events, Hotels, F&B, Services, Tourism, and Media. This report highlights significant achievements and sets a clear path towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for the organisation.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group said, “Our collective achievements in sustainability are a testament to our commitment and collaboration. By fostering strong partnerships and staying at the forefront of technological trends, we are driving innovation and setting new standards in environmental stewardship.”

The journey towards sustainability has been recognised with the prestigious Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Environmental Award, a testament to ADNEC Group’s holistic approach to environmental stewardship. This accolade, alongside the ISO 14001 certification in Environmental Management Practices, underscores the organisation’s dedication to operating responsibly and transparently. The group’s total carbon footprint was 189,361tCO2e in 2022, with a goal to reduce this by 50% by 2030 and achieve Net-Zero emissions by 2045.

Highlights from the report include:

Venues: ADNEC venues have made remarkable strides in reducing their environmental footprint, with a 20.6% reduction in electricity consumed per event vs 2022. ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi has launched an AI-driven energy optimisation project in partnership with a global brand, reflecting the group’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies for sustainability. Additionally, the successful installation of solar panels on all car parking structures marks a significant step towards clean energy adoption.

Events: In 2023, Capital Events was re-certified for event sustainability management under ISO 20121. A highlight is the TerraTile project, a 100% recycled modular flooring system developed with Terrax Environmental, which utilises event waste for environmental conservation. Capital Events is also committed to calculating the carbon footprint of its events, addressing major challenges, and implementing action plans to reduce their impact.

Hotels: ADNEC hotels have launched innovative sustainability initiatives, including WasteMaster technology at the airport facility in Abu Dhabi, which processes 4,000 kg of food waste daily. This facility, capable of producing over 80,000 meals a day, significantly reduces the hotel’s carbon footprint. Additionally, ADNEC hotels have adopted energy-efficient lighting and motion-controlled lights across all assets.

F&B: Alongside using WasteMaster technology to reduce its carbon footprint, Capital Catering has replaced plastic cutlery and single-use materials with wooden, bamboo, and paper alternatives, achieving over 90% adoption in sustainable packaging. Collaboration with ne’ma resulted in the ‘Zero Food Waste Programme’ during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, where 400 kg of edible food was donated, and three tonnes of waste were processed into natural fertiliser. Electricity consumption in the F&B cluster has decreased by 51.2% compared to the previous year.

Services: Capital 360 Event Experiences has prioritised data security and business continuity, achieving 62.5% ISO 27001 certification across ADNEC Group companies in 2023. Transparent and sustainable procurement practices reinforce the commitment to ethical operations. Additionally, Capital 360 Event Experiences has launched initiatives to modernise infrastructure, utilise energy analytics, and digitalise processes to optimise energy consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A command control centre, expected by 2026-2027, will enhance sustainable practices across all large properties within the group.

Tourism: Tourism 365 offers unique desert camp experiences that preserve and promote Emirati culture and heritage. These camps provide an immersive experience for tourists while supporting local communities through job creation and economic development. The redesigned edition, ready to welcome tourists in September 2024, continues to bolster social sustainability contributions.

Media: twofour54 has made significant strides in environmental management by developing its Environmental Management System (EMS) in line with ISO 14001 standards. The company has formally committed to eco-design and environmental management, with certification expected by early 2025. Key initiatives at Yas Creative Hub include a business management system to monitor power and water consumption, automatic operation of lights and appliances with occupancy sensors, and a comprehensive waste segregation programme. The Media cluster offices decreased their electricity consumption by 64.6% compared to the previous year​.

Training and nationalisation: The total number of training hours per employee has seen a steady increase, with a 21% rise in 2021, 43% in 2022, and an impressive 75% increase in 2023 compared to the 2020 baseline. This dedication to skill development reflects the group’s commitment to enhancing workforce capabilities. Additionally, the nationalisation rate has grown from 6% in 2022 to 19% in 2023, demonstrating ADNEC’s efforts to support and integrate local talent into the organisation​.

Strategic partnerships and technological advancements: Strategic partnerships and technological advancements are essential to ADNEC Group’s sustainability strategy. Collaborating with Tadweer Group aims to halve emissions by 2030, while the TerraTile initiative with Terrax showcases innovative, sustainable solutions using recycled materials. An agreement with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) to purchase clean energy advances the group towards Net-Zero emissions by 2045. In 2023, waste management efforts achieved a 53% recycling rate, up from 49% in 2022, highlighting the positive impact of these initiatives.

The ADNEC Group ESG Report 2023 outlines a clear strategy and ambitious targets, setting the stage for continued success in sustainability. The group demonstrates that economic success, social impact, and environmental responsibility can coexist seamlessly.