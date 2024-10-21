Abu Dhabi – ADNEC Group (“ADNEC”), a 100% owned subsidiary of Modon Holding P.S.C (“Modon Holding”), today announced that it has signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Royal Catering Services LLC (“Royal Catering”), a leading Abu Dhabi based catering service provider.

Royal Catering has over 2,500 employees and a production capacity of more than 50,000 meals daily. Serving key industries such as energy, defence, healthcare, and education, Royal Catering has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality services across the UAE. Beyond catering, Royal Catering offers complementary services such as accommodation, making it a versatile provider in the sector.

Royal Catering will join ADNEC’s fast-growing Capital Catering business, making the combined entity one of the largest and most competitive catering providers in the Abu Dhabi market. The addition of Royal Catering will expand Capital Catering’s industry focus from aviation, defence and healthcare and increase its production capacity by adding several high-quality catering facilities to its asset base. With ADNEC’s proven leadership and a wealth of industry experience, this partnership will enhance ADNEC’s ability to deliver high-quality services, capitalize on new market opportunities and improve profitability through synergies.

This milestone marks an important step in ADNEC’s broader growth agenda, which includes actively targeting high-potential sectors for expansion. By integrating Royal Catering with Capital Catering, ADNEC will enhance its ability to serve larger contracts and a more diverse customer base while leveraging economies of scale. ADNEC will continue to organically and inorganically expand its catering platform to capture market share in a sector that continues to grow. Post-completion, ADNEC plans to embark on a series of operational enhancements and technology integrations that will drive efficiency and service innovation across its expanded portfolio.

Bill O'Regan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Modon Holding, said: "The acquisition of Royal Catering strengthens our position as a leading catering and events provider in Abu Dhabi and UAE. The move aligns with Modon Holding’s strategy to continue expanding our portfolio and offer world-class services to Abu Dhabi and UAE residents and businesses. This acquisition further reinforces our commitment to developing Abu Dhabi's and UAE’s local economy, by enhancing service offerings in our core sectors of focus."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, added: “The acquisition of Royal Catering marks a significant step in our broader strategy to reinforce ADNEC Group’s position as a key player in Abu Dhabi and the UAE's catering and events ecosystem. This integration enables us to capitalise on synergies between two leading brands, amplifying our capacity to deliver innovative, scalable and world-class catering solutions. By combining our expertise, we are poised to set new standards of excellence, supporting our long-term vision of elevating the Abu Dhabi and UAE's global competitiveness in catering services.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Modon Holding

Modon develops vibrant communities, unique hospitality and lifestyle experiences, and world-class sports facilities. Based in Abu Dhabi, Modon Holding is a Private Joint Stock company listed on the ADX Growth Market with the shareholding of ADQ and the IHC Group being our majority shareholders. Through a diversified business portfolio in the UAE, we are engaged in strategic investment and innovation on an unrivalled scale, shaping future smart living. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

For further information, please contact:

Ahmed Abu Shehab

Public Relations and Communications, Modon

Ahmed.abushehab@modon.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwickrkhattar

@webershandwick.com