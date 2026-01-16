The programme aligns with ADEK’s direction to provide practical workplace exposure and real-world skills, supporting informed career pathway decisions for youth

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), launched a dedicated job placement programme for Emirati students aged 15 to 18. The programme offered meaningful hands-on work experience alongside practical financial education, equipping youth with the skills needed for future success.

Designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, the programme provided structured opportunities for students to develop professional skills, gain early workplace exposure, and build financial awareness. Participants engaged with ADIB teams through a mix of on-site and virtual placements, supporting informed academic and career decision-making in line with ADEK’s broader student development goals.

The programme focused on financial readiness by introducing students to ADIB Amwali, the bank’s digital banking proposition designed for young people. The solution enables students to manage spending and save digitally while allowing their parents complete visibility into their financial activity through the ADIB mobile app, reinforcing responsible financial habits in a supervised environment.

Students also took part in tailored, research-based modules focused on understanding financial products and their real-world applications, alongside specialised workshops on budgeting, saving, and entrepreneurial thinking. The programme also introduced students to emerging technologies and evolving career skills, which support long-term employability in a rapidly changing economy.

Commenting on the initiative, Bushra Alshehhi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at ADIB and Chairman of Kawader, said: “This partnership reflects ADIB’s commitment to investing in people and supporting the next generation of Emirati talent. By combining real workplace exposure with practical financial education, we aim to empower students with the skills, confidence, and financial awareness needed to navigate their future career paths and make informed decisions early in life.”

Dr Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Executive Director, Talent Enablement Sector at ADEK, said: “Preparing our students for the future starts with giving them the right exposure early on. Through our job placement programme, and thanks to collaborations with industry-leading partners such as ADIB, students gain hands-on workplace experience and a deeper understanding of professional environments. This supports confident decisions around university studies and career paths, while building the skills needed for their future success.”

The partnership supports ADIB’s corporate responsibility strategy by contributing to community development and youth empowerment while advancing the social pillar of the bank’s ESG framework. Through its long-standing focus on financial literacy, ADIB plays a key role in strengthening ADEK’s enrichment programmes by equipping students with the financial skills needed beyond the classroom.

