Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has announced the launch of “EXCEED”, a new digital reward program that rewards customers for their loyalty to the bank. Customers will receive Exceed Rewards into their mobile bank application, which can be instantly redeemed via the Mobile App for utility payments, e-com vouchers, retail vouchers, flight purchases and more.

With Exceed, customers can earn Exceed Rewards for every AED spent on their ADIB EXCEED Visa Covered Card, ADIB EXCEED Visa Platinum Covered Card, or ADIB Booking.com Visa Signature Covered Card.

Rewards points can also be earned when applying for ADIB products. For Personal Finance customers can earn up to 125 Exceed Rewards, upon successful disbursal. Similarly, when applying for Home Finance, the rewards can be up to 30 Exceed Rewards. Takaful plans also qualify for up to 10 Exceed Rewards. For international remittances through ADIB's mobile app and online banking, customers can earn Exceed Rewards based on the transaction value, with the potential for additional rewards when making three or more transactions in a calendar month. Finally, customers applying for ADIB Al Yusr - Salary Advance Finance can earn 5 Exceed Rewards upon successful disbursal. In every case, each exceed reward point is worth AED 2.

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail at ADIB, said: “We are excited to launch ADIB Exceed Rewards Program to truly exemplify our commitment to providing our customers with exceptional value and an array of benefits. Exceed is a simple and rewarding program that offers customers the flexibility to redeem their points for the things they love. The more you bank with us, the more rewards you get to use. We at ADIB are committed to providing our customers with the best possible banking experience, and Exceed is just one more way we are doing that.”

The key differentiator for Exceed is the ability to redeem these rewards instantly, exclusively through the ADIB Mobile App. Furthermore, ADIB emphasizes the high-value customers can receive from their Exceed points, which is the only program delivering such value amongst other banks in the market.

Exceed offers customers a number of benefits, including no blackout dates or restrictions on redemption, the Exceed cards provide free Roadside Assistance once a year, and free Airport Lounge.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 184 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named the Best Islamic Retail Bank by The Digital Banker, and Best Bank in the UAE by Global Finance Awards, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

