Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, announced a strategic collaboration with DIFC Innovation Hub, home to the first and largest financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, to accelerate FinTech adoption. The bank signed a strategic partnership agreement during the 2nd edition of Dubai FinTech Summit held on May 6-7 2024, at the Madinat Jumeirah, to participate as a "Principal Institution Partner" in DIFC Innovation Hub's 2024 Innovation Scouting programme.

The ‘Innovation Scouting' programme is designed to connect corporates and financial industry leaders with some of the most innovative FinTech start-ups in the region to accelerate innovation adoption across verticals. The collaboration seeks to create Proof-of-Concept (PoC) projects, where DIFC Innovation Hub will provide support to ADIB in collaborating with the shortlisted FinTechs to ensure successful implementation.

This collaboration establishes a dedicated programme to help ADIB discover and implement cutting-edge FinTech solutions to accelerate innovation within their organisation and external offerings. As part of the programme DIFC Innovation Hub will hold highly customised and targeted discovery sessions with key stakeholders from ADIB to identify specific business needs for FinTech innovation.

Leveraging its vast network, DIFC Innovation Hub will also help scout promising FinTech start-ups with solutions that address these key areas. Following a rigorous evaluation process, ADIB will be introduced to shortlisted FinTechs to ultimately create POCs for various use cases.

Fernando Plaza, Chief Digital Officer at ADIB, said: “This strategic collaboration with DIFC Innovation Hub underscores our commitment to embracing disruptive technologies and fostering a culture of innovation at ADIB. We are confident that this partnership will unlock new opportunities for growth and allow us to deliver an enhanced banking experience to our customers. Moreover, it will contribute to the advancement of the UAE’s financial sector, positioning the nation as a leader in FinTech innovation on a global scale.”

Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer at DIFC Innovation Hub, said: “Innovation is the currency of progress, and within the banking sector, it is the key that unlocks doors to a future where financial services are not just accessible, but transformative. We are thrilled to welcome ADIB as a strategic partner and are positive that this collaboration will provide unprecedented opportunities to the FinTech ecosystem in the region as well as enable ADIB to further advance their commitment to innovation and excellence.”

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 195 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3bn and an estimated GDP of USD 8trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 41,500 professionals working across over 5,500 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

