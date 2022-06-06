Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market (‘ADGM’), the international financial centre in Abu Dhabi has issued new off-plan sales register regulations to regulate off-plan sales of real estate development projects, along with its fees’ rules.

These new regulations aim to enhance the confidence of investors and ADGM customers in real estate development projects on Al Maryah Island by creating a register for reservation agreements between the master developer of Al Maryah Island with any sub-developers or purchasers. This also applies to reservation agreements between by sub-developers with purchasers.

The ADGM has also amended the existing Real Property Regulations 2015 to enhance the obligation to register interests, such as leases, by clarifying the timeframe for registration and adding an obligation to register renewals, along with penalties for contraventions. It is also important to note that the ADGM Board of Directors has amended the existing real property related fees by enacting the Real Property Regulations (Fees) Rules 2022.

Commenting on the new Regulations and Rules, Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, CEO of the ADGM Registration Authority, said: “The new off-plan sales register constitutes the first step in regulating off-plan sales of real estate development projects on Al Maryah Island. Our community has placed their trust in us to provide a robust legal framework – and that is exactly what we are doing today and will continue to do moving forward. We look forward to implementing the full legislative framework which will provide the ADGM with greater oversight and control of many aspects of the real estate development process on the Island.”

The versions of the regulations and rules issued by ADGM are publicly available and can be viewed here: https://adgmen.thomsonreuters.com/rulebook/6-june-registration-plan-sales-amendments

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an International Financial Centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade and business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM’s strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi’s key strengths panning over private banking, wealth management, asset management, derivatives and commodities trading, financial innovation, sustainability and more. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs the entire 114 hectares (1.14sqkm) of Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone.

It enables registered financial and non-financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and succeed within an international regulatory framework based on common law. Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the “Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)” for four consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region*

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

* Source: The Global Investor Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards