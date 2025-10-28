Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM Academy and Cyber Falcon Cyber Security Services (CF) announced today the signing of a landmark collaboration agreement to launch the Cyber Arena in Abu Dhabi. The Cyber Arena, will be located in ADGM Academy’s offices, serving as a pioneering platform for world-class cybersecurity training, advanced services, and applied innovation, cementing Abu Dhabi’s role as a regional and global hub for cyber resilience.

The Cyber Arena will deliver a comprehensive ecosystem of cybersecurity solutions, including:

Specialised training programmes tailored for cybersecurity professionals, executives, enterprises, IT/OT specialists, and the general workforce.

Industry-recognised certification pathways, integrated with ADGM Academy’s globally respected accreditation frameworks.

Advanced cybersecurity services, ranging from incident response and penetration testing to SOC-as-a-Service, vulnerability assessments, and rapid maturity evaluations.

Cutting-edge R&D, including AI-driven defense systems, new methodologies for OT and IT protection, and industrial control system (ICS) resilience.

Innovation environments, such as cyber testbeds and sandbox platforms for piloting and validating emerging solutions.

In addition to strengthening the UAE’s cyber defense capabilities, the Arena will act as a hub for collaboration with universities, research institutions, and start-ups, driving applied research and entrepreneurship in the cybersecurity space. Joint publications, including whitepapers, policy briefs, and industry reports, will further position Abu Dhabi as a centre of thought leadership in the global cybersecurity arena.

Commenting on this initiative, Saif Aldarmaki, Chairman and Co-founder of Cyber Falcon Cyber Security Services, said: “This partnership positions Abu Dhabi at the forefront of cybersecurity excellence, driving innovation while building the talent pipelines required to secure the digital future. This initiative is about shaping a resilient digital ecosystem that empowers the UAE’s knowledge economy, fosters global partnerships, and creates opportunities for future generations of cyber leaders.”

Mansoor Jaffar, CEO of ADGM Academy and Research Centre, added: “Through the Cyber Arena, we are equipping professionals, enterprises, and institutions with the expertise and tools to stay ahead of tomorrow’s cyber challenges—while contributing to a more resilient digital ecosystem for the UAE and beyond. Together with Cyber Falcon, we are ensuring Abu Dhabi remains a beacon of innovation and resilience in the face of an increasingly complex cyber landscape.”

Anwar Majid Hussein, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Cyber Falcon Cyber Security Services, said: “The launch of the Cyber Arena represents more than a milestone. It’s a statement of intent to shape the UAE’s cyber future through innovation, collaboration and human capital. By uniting world-class training, advanced capabilities, and applied research, we are building a bridge between today’s security needs and tomorrow’s digital ambitions. This initiative reflects our shared commitment with ADGM Academy to empower organisations with resilience, nurture homegrown talent, and position Abu Dhabi as a global benchmark for cybersecurity excellence.”

About ADGM Academy

ADGM Academy (ADGMA) is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi - ADGM.

ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGMA was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGMA has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organisations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied-based research relevant to the financial industry, focusing on future-driven trends.

For media queries, please contact:

E: media@adgm.com

About Cyber Falcon Cyber Security Services

Cyber Falcon Cyber Security Services (CF) is a UAE-based company specializing in operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) protection, advanced training, and incident response. Supporting critical infrastructure and enterprises, CF helps build resilient digital ecosystems across the UAE and beyond.

For media enquiries:

Email: info@cyberfalcon.ai