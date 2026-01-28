Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ADE Properties has unveiled Barari Gate, a mixed-use residential development located in Majan, Dubai, adjacent to the Al Barari area. The project was officially introduced to the market during a launch event held at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, where the developer presented the project’s design, concept and commercial details.

The development marks ADE Properties’ latest entry into Dubai’s mid-to-upper residential market, targeting end-users and long-term investors seeking quality-driven projects in emerging well-connected locations.

Barari Gate will comprise 274 residential units spread across a total built-up area of 442,580 square feet, with unit sizes ranging from 438 to 3,840 square feet. The project integrates residential living with curated retail spaces within the same building, offering residents access to everyday convenience alongside residential privacy. Completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

“Barari Gate represents an important step in ADE’s evolution,” said Mohammed Ahmad Al Dallal, CEO of ADE Properties. “It reflects our commitment to developing residences that are thoughtfully designed, well-positioned, and built with long-term value in mind. This project sets the tone for how we approach growth - measured, deliberate, and focused on quality.”

Homes at Barari Gate are defined by a soft, organic architectural language, with floor-to-ceiling windows maximising natural light. Select units feature private pools integrated into balconies, offering a resort-style residential experience within an urban setting.

Amenities include an infinity swimming pool, children’s pool, padel and basketball courts, indoor and outdoor gyms, yoga and wellness areas, sauna and jacuzzi facilities, children’s play areas, and dedicated running and cycling tracks. Smart home systems covering lighting, climate, security and curtains are standard across all units.

Pricing for the development starts from AED 670,000, with a 6-year payment plan, structured to include 20 percent down payment and 40 percent over three years post-handover.

The launch event generated strong engagement from investors and prospective buyers, with early interest and initial bookings recorded around the time of the unveiling. The developer said the response reflected market appetite for quality-led projects in emerging, well-connected locations.

Barari Gate represents a strategic milestone within ADE Properties’ UAE portfolio, reinforcing its focus on quality-driven growth in locations where infrastructure, accessibility, and liveability converge.

