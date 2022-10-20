Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB) is the highest ranked GCC bank and one of the region’s top five companies in the Forbes “World’s Best Employers 2022” list of 800 global firms published this month following a survey covering 57 countries.

The Forbes survey of 150,000 employees world-wide, conducted in partnership with research firm Statista, determined which companies exceled in a number of areas, including impact, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility. Only nine companies from the Middle East were selected to be included in the global list, and ADCB was the only bank to be featured from the UAE.

Ala’a Eraiqat,Group Chief Executive Officer said: “ADCB has always put employees at the forefront of its priorities, and I am pleased to see this global recognition of our position as an employer of choice. Our people are central to how we operate and are the true driving force behind the longstanding impact we are trying to make as a responsible organisation. Motivated by a purpose to contribute to the UAE’s ambitions for a sustainable, inclusive economy, we ensure that our people are a key focus in the Bank’s strategy, and that our values of integrity, care, ambition, respect and discipline are embedded into our culture.”

Ali Darwish, Group Head of Human Resources said: “ADCB strives to maintain its position as a top employer through continuous advancement on a wide range of areas including diversity and inclusion, the working environment and competitive benefits. The Bank’s training and career development programme is a significant differentiator in the industry, having conducted over 280,000 learning hours as of September-end, in areas such as digital technology, data security, consumer protection, customer experience and data analytics. Today, over 80 nationalities are represented in the ADCB Group’s employee base, with women comprising 42% of total employees. We are also proud that 38% of our employees are UAE nationals and we are eager to continue to support their development and enable them to play an active role in the long-term growth of the UAE.”

ADCB’s inclusion in the Forbes list follows a wide-ranging Organisational Health Index (OHI) survey conducted in 2021. The survey placed the Bank in the top decile of companies globally for coordination and control, innovation and learning, and external orientation, as well as in the top quartile for leadership, capabilities, accountability and the work environment.

