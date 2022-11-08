Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, the integrated trade, logistics, and industrial hub of Abu Dhabi, has announced the signing of an agreement to form a joint venture between its parent company AD Ports Group, and Al Fanar Gas Group, part of UAE’s leading diversified conglomerate, Ethmar Holdings. The new company, “KEZAD Industrial Services”, will oversee the enhancement of multiple offerings to industrial customers and will continually assess and develop new specialised offerings.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with a range of subsidiaries across the UAE, Al Fanar Gas Group provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services for major developers, consultants, and contractors across public and private sector projects. Its parent company, Ethmar Holdings, covers a wide range of markets internationally, including the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and South America.

KEZAD Group’s integrated business ecosystem is home to more than 1,750 investors from 17 key industrial sectors. It covers 550 square kilometres, including more than 40 staff accommodation complexes under its subsidiary KEZAD Communities. The new entity will invest in developing new infrastructure and capabilities for superior management of its assets and widening the offerings being provided to customers.

Abdullah Al Hameli, Chief Executive Officer of Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said: “KEZAD Group is steadfast in its commitment to providing the highest level of services to our clients, including robust infrastructure and services for manufacturing and distribution activities across the industrial and logistics ecosystem. We know this is a key differentiator for companies in strategic industries, who need to be able to scale their operations quickly.

“Launching a new business division focused on these areas raises the level of service and safety available to our clients. The establishment of ‘KEZAD Industrial Services’ with Al Fanar Group will ensure improved efficiency, access to superior services and increase overall competitiveness for all our customers.”

Moustafa Rashad, Group CEO, Al Fanar Gas Group, said: “We are proud to have a strong and long-lasting relationship with AD Ports Group and KEZAD Group. It was mutually agreed to strengthen our alliance to deliver greater services and further develop the industrial ecosystem together. We have a deep understanding of industrial customers in UAE and across multiple international geographies that we will leverage to introduce new products and services through the Joint Venture with KEZAD Group.”

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated A+ by S&P and A+ by Fitch.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

About KEZAD Group

KEZAD Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group under its Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster, is the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the United Arab Emirates. Providing competitive business ecosystems that encourage unprecedented growth, KEZAD Group is a key strategic enabler of Abu Dhabi’s vision for the diversification of its economy.

KEZAD Group’s vital infrastructure and services span 12 economic zones (located in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region) covering a total area of 550km2 and including more than 40 staff accommodation complexes under its subsidiary KEZAD Communities.

KEZAD Group provides strategic market access, lower operating costs, and ease of doing business to more than 1,750 investors from 17 key industrial sectors. KEZAD Group’s ecosystem provides world-class transportation infrastructure with multimodal connectivity, 100 percent foreign ownership, 100 percent repatriation of capital and profit, the potential for duty-free trade within the region, and advanced technology platforms.

About Al Fanar Gas Group

Al Fanar Gas group was established with a vision that complies with a wise leadership of U.A.E. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi since 1990, Al Fanar has expanded and established fully operational branches in Dubai, Al Ain, Fujairah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm AL Quwain and Oman.

Al Fanar Gas is one of the U.A.E’s leading and best gas companies that specialized in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Distribution, Engineering, Construction, and procurement of Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) and Natural Gas (NG) pipeline and systems to thousands of homes, businesses and UAE’s most iconic buildings

32 years of experience in Operation, Maintenance, and Gas Distribution using the highest technical standards in the gasindustry. Al Fanar is recognized as a market leader by all concerned authorities and stakeholders. In addition to being ADNOC’s largest LPG Distributor and Natural Gas Billing & Collection Service provider.

Website: alfanargas.com

