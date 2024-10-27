Kom Ombo PV in Egypt achieved full 200 MW production and commercial operations

ACWA Power’s investments in Africa is about USD 7 billion

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, a leader in energy transition, and a pioneer in green hydrogen, has announced that its Redstone Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) plant in South Africa has reached 50 MW and is set to achieve its full 100 MW capacity in the coming days.

The successful synchronisation of Redstone CSP to South Africa’s national grid, achieved through ACWA Power’s collaboration with Herlogas and SEPCOIII, strengthens ACWA Power’s position as the leading private investor in Africa's renewable energy sector. The project will provide clean energy to nearly 200,000 households while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

In addition, the Kom Ombo Photovoltaic (PV) plant in Egypt has reached its full production capacity of 200 MW, marking another milestone in ACWA Power’s extensive African portfolio and supplying clean energy to more than200,000 households.

With current investments of USD 7 billion in total project cost across Africa, ACWA Power stands as a leading private-sector investor in renewable energy on the continent. Beyond power generation, ACWA Power is at the forefront of green hydrogen and energy storage, as well as water desalination, further reinforcing Africa's renewable energy and water landscape to power the continent ahead in the next decade. Recent agreements with the Egyptian and Tunisian governments underscore ACWA Power’s commitment to advancing green hydrogen projects and expanding its impact in Africa.

Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, commented: “Our investments in Africa reflect our commitment to sustainable growth through strategic partnerships and leading-edge technology. ACWA Power is not only a financial leader but also a responsible partner and a pioneer in shaping Africa’s energy and water future. We are eager to invest further where opportunities are most promising, bringing positive change to communities across the continent.”

Today, ACWA Power operates a global portfolio of 65 GW and has achieved record-low costs in power generation, water desalination, and potentially in green hydrogen with production from NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) expected by 2026—vital for ensuring affordable and accessible solutions across the world. Following its success in achieving the lowest levelised water tariff worldwide, ACWA Power is uniquely positioned to enhance access to affordable, clean water across the continent, furthering its commitment to sustainability.

With an ambitious plan to triple its business size announced in 2023, ACWA Power continues to expand across the world, driven by its mission to deliver affordable and reliable energy solutions that foster economic and social development. With its proven track record and the growing demand for sustainable infrastructure, the company is well-positioned to drive transformative change and long-term impact through its investments in Africa and beyond.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 13 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 90 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 355.47 billion (USD94.7 billion) and the capacity to generate 65 GW of power and manage 8.0 million m3/day of desalinated water per day. This energy and water is delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long-term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and public-private partnership models. Learn more: www.acwapower.com

