Strong operational and financial progress highlights success of group strategy

Kuwait: ACICO Group today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, recording a net profit of KD 6.2 million, a significant turnaround compared to a net loss of KD 0.77 million for the same period in 2024.

This improvement reflects the Group’s continued success in strengthening its financial position and expanding its presence in local and regional markets, affirming the effectiveness of the Board of Directors’ strategy in driving sustainable growth and positive performance.

Significant Financial Improvement



ACICO successfully reduced its accumulated losses to KD 17.7 million as of March 31, 2025, down from KD 23.9 million as of December 31, 2024. This achievement comes as a result of the decisive measures implemented as part of the Group’s transformation plan, approved by the Board of Directors.

Commenting on the results, Group Chairman Mr. Emad Abdullah Al-Issa said:

“These results reaffirm the success of the company’s strategy which is today tangible at the level of operational efficiency, financial restructuring and growing confidence in ACICO’s products and services. The Group remains committed to supporting key developments, commercial and residential projects and is proud to play a leading role in advancing the industrial and construction sectors in Kuwait and across the Gulf.”

He added:

“Our aim is to maximize shareholder value while preserving our leadership position in the regional industrial and construction sectors. We are equally committed to our role within our society and the environment. Through our marketing and CSR initiatives, we support Kuwait Vision 2035 as well as sustainable development, firmly believing that our impact goes beyond commercial growth to include empowering national talent and strengthening integration between the public and private sectors.”

Strong Performance and Continued Expansion

ACICO continued to deliver high efficiency in its operations during the quarter, signing new turnkey construction contracts with homeowners in newly developed residential areas. The Group also expanded its involvement in strategic infrastructure, industrial and real estate projects.

Sustainable Growth and Shareholder Value

ACICO remains committed to executing its comprehensive strategic plan, focused on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and innovation in its product and service offerings. The Group continues to strengthen strategic partnerships and expand its regional footprint, reinforcing its position as a national industrial and construction leader with regional impact.