Montréal – Airports Council International (ACI) World launches the Sustainability Expansion Plan, funded by Montréal International with the support of the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec, and the City of Montréal. The plan sees continued investment in the city of Montréal, the World Capital of Civil Aviation, and in the sustainability of airports as essential enablers of economic growth and prosperity.

The launch was celebrated with government officials and top aviation and investment representatives at the ACI World Cocktail Reception on 4 May 2023, at the iconic Place Ville Marie, in Montréal, Canada.

The Sustainability Expansion Plan strengthens ACI World’s sustainability initiatives that support its global airport membership in all disciplines of airport management and that align with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The plan also contributes to ACI World and its member airports’ commitment to reaching the aviation industry's goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, supporting the sustainable growth of the sector and generating social and economic benefits for the communities it serves.

Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec said: “The Government of Canada has made concrete commitments to strengthen our ongoing fight against climate change and play an active role in the transition to the economy of the future. The support granted to Airports Council International (ACI) World, to develop the Sustainability Expansion Plan, clearly illustrates this. Thanks to our non-repayable contribution of $283,334, provided through our collaboration with Montréal International, the organization will play a key role in promoting sustainable practices within the global aviation industry. This project will also enable the metropolis to continue to shine on the international stage.”

Martine Biron, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women said: “The Ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie du Québec is proud to contribute to the Sustainable Development Program implemented by Airports Council International (ACI) World, as it reflects Québec’s environmental and sustainable development values and objectives. This expansion shows how international organizations operating in Québec can help develop and promote Montréal as the civil aviation capital of the world. I would like to applaud ACI’s commitment to achieving sustainable development goals that will contribute to the future of civil aviation.”

Valérie Plante, Mayor of the City of Montréal said: “ACI World's Sustainability Expansion Plan is an important step in making airport operations greener. As the civil aviation capital of the world, Montréal is proud to see ACI further support the green transition. Aviation is a major contributor to global economic prosperity. Hence, its role in the development of a sustainable energy transition that also promotes the overall health of our ecosystem has never been more as important.”

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General of ACI World said: “The Sustainability Expansion Plan builds on a long-standing cooperation with Montréal International and its partners, the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec and the City of Montréal. The plan represents an important milestone in the strengthening of ACI World’s sustainability initiatives that support our global airport members. Despite the difficulties faced by the sector in the last few years, the expansion plan ensures our long-term commitment with Montréal and its position as the World Capital of Civil Aviation, providing employment and relevance to the whole aviation ecosystem.

“On behalf of ACI World, I thank Montréal International, its financial partners, and CEO Stéphane Paquet and his team who have been pivotal in this project. Together, through the investment in airports’ sustainability, we are accomplishing great things for the social and economic well-being of millions of people worldwide.”

Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO of Montréal International said: “Since the 1940s, Montréal has been recognized worldwide as a hub for civil aviation. The city's fame in this sector is due in large part to international organizations such as ACI World that develop cutting-edge programs like the Sustainability Expansion Plan launched today. We ought to be proud and grateful for such initiatives that help build a green and inclusive economy and demonstrate Montréal's international organizations' leadership in decarbonizing our planet.”

About ACI

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, is a federated organization comprising ACI World, ACI Africa, ACI Asia-Pacific, ACI EUROPE, ACI Latin America and the Caribbean and ACI North America. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. As of January 2023, ACI serves 712 members, operating 1925 airports in 171 countries.

About Montréal International

Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the City of Montréal. Its mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and startups), international organizations, skilled workers and international students to Greater Montréal by providing support services tailored to their needs.

