Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, in partnership with Arabian Hotels & Catering, announces the signing of Swissôtel Jeddah Al Hamra, reintroducing one of Jeddah’s most iconic landmarks to the Kingdom under the Swissôtel brand.

The signing marks the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership to transform a well-established property with more than four decades of heritage into a contemporary destination aligned with the evolving Saudi market.

Originally opened in 1984, the hotel is a long-standing hospitality address in the prestigious Al Hamra district, one of Jeddah’s key commercial and lifestyle areas. Over the years, the property has maintained consistent relevance across both business and leisure segments, supported by sustained market performance.

The hotel comprises 323 guestrooms, five dining venues, an exclusive club lounge, and comprehensive meeting and event facilities, including a large ballroom suited to high-profile corporate, social and governmental events.

The hotel will undergo a phased renovation over the next 24 months, ensuring full alignment with Swissôtel brand standards. Its repositioning will introduce a renewed design and guest experience rooted in Swiss mastery, precision, and vitality. The transformation will respect the property’s existing character while elevating its positioning to meet the evolving expectations of the Saudi market.

The conversion aligns with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, supporting the Kingdom’s objectives to diversify its economy, grow the tourism sector, and attract high-quality international hospitality brands. Following its repositioning, Swissôtel Jeddah Al Hamra will further strengthen Accor’s presence in Saudi Arabia and support the Group’s long-term growth strategy in one of the region’s key markets.

“This signing represents an exciting opportunity for Accor to further strengthen its leading position in Saudi Arabia while adding an iconic and well-established hotel to our Swissôtel portfolio. Swissôtel Jeddah Al Hamra will be a strong expression of the brand, combining the hotel’s rich legacy with a renewed contemporary vision. Fully aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the project will support the Kingdom’s tourism ambitions and once fully renovated and rebranded, will set a new benchmark honouring its heritage while embracing a bold and modern future,” said Raki Phillips, Regional President, Premium, Midscale and Economy, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye, At Accor.

Hamza Serafi, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Hotels & Catering Company, added: “We have always believed in the strong potential of this hotel and its unique position in Jeddah. Our decision to fully renovate the property and reposition it under Swissôtel reflects our ambition to unlock that value at scale. Partnering with Accor gives us the right platform to deliver a compelling, high-quality hospitality experience aligned with the market’s future and we look forward to working together on this exciting transformation.”

Accor currently operates 40+ hotels and branded residences across the Kingdom, totaling more than 17,000 keys across 15 brands, and a robust pipeline of more than 60 committed projects amounting to approximately 17,000 keys, reinforcing its position as one of the Kingdom’s largest and most dynamic hospitality groups.

