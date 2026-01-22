GLOBAL LEADERSHIP

The certification has been renewed in Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, the United States, Canada, Chile, South Africa, Peru, the Philippines, Qatar and Portugal – markets that account for more than 95% of its workforce

QATAR: ACCIONA has been recognized as a Top Employer in Qatar for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its position as the only Spanish company to renew this certification in the Middle East. This achievement highlights ACCIONA’s strong commitment to excellence in people management and its continued growth and consolidation in the region.

The Top Employer 2026 certification, awarded by the Top Employers Institute—one of the most demanding and prestigious recognitions worldwide in the field of people management—acknowledges ACCIONA’s best practices in areas such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning and development, employee well-being, and diversity and inclusion.

In addition to Qatar, ACCIONA has retained the Top Employer certification in Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, the United States, Canada, Chile, South Africa, Peru, the Philippines and Portugal, reflecting the company’s consistent global approach to human resources management.

These recognitions have also earned ACCIONA the Top Employers North America Seal, which identifies the company as one of the best employers on the continent, as well as the Enterprise Seal for the second time, a distinction awarded to companies certified in at least 10 countries representing more than 95% of their global workforce. Only 12 companies worldwide have received this recognition.

The management of ACCIONA’s more than 68,000 professionals is driven by the global PEOPLE plan, which places people at the center of the company’s strategy. In Qatar, this translates into a strong focus on internal talent development, sustainability, inclusion, and accessibility key pillars supporting the growth of ACCIONA Service and its long-term commitment to the country.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in providing renewable solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offerings include renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructure, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €19.190 billion in 2024 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. https://www.acciona-me.com/