DAVOS: Corporate Knights, a media group specialized in sustainability rankings, has selected ACCIONA and its subsidiary Nordex as two of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. The 2025 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations ranking was made public last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The ranking is based on a detailed analysis of 8,359 listed corporations with a turnover of more than US$1 billion, which evaluates the impact of their operations, products and services on people and the planet. As such, the ranking recognizes the leading companies in terms of their performance on economic, environmental, social and governance indicators.

ACCIONA's presence among the 2025 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations adds to the company's position in other benchmark ratings, as a result of its sustainable management, such as Sustainalytics, MSCI, Moody's ESG and CSA. The CSA rating given in its latest annual review last December ranked ACCIONA as the world's most sustainable electric utility in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index (DJSI Europe).

Nordex adds this recognition to achievements which include the gold medal awarded by the independent ESG rating agency EcoVadis last November for its sustainability performance. Nordex Group improved its overall score to 74 points out of 100, placing it in the top 3% of companies in its sector and in the top 5% of all assessed companies. The group also received the German Corporate Sustainability Award in November, as one of the 100 pioneers in its industry, as well as topping the Motors & Turbines category.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €17 billion in 2023 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. www.acciona.com