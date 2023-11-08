RIYADH: The Water business of ACCIONA in KSA, has presented yesterday in Riyadh the resh Graduates Program to encourage the recruitment of local profiles. The program aims to hire a total of 24 fresh graduates, at least 50% of whom will be women and to date we have selected a total of 19 fresh graduates, 11 women and 8 men all of them engineers and from administrative studies that will support the ongoing water projects, purchasing, finance, administration and human resources team. The program is clear evidence of ACCIONA's commitment to a strategy of sustainability and diversity in the region.

These fresh graduates will be part of the Social Initiatives that are implemented in the projects of Saudi Arabia related to local hiring and gender perspective hiring that are being promoted through the Social Impact Management (SIM) methodology of ACCIONA.

The program consists of two years training in projects or offices with the different teams, depending on each profile, plus ACCIONA’s theoretical online training for six months. The objective is that all participants acquire the necessary training and experience during these two years to be able to occupy a staff position in the future in our projects or in our offices. The three best profiles will go to the ACCIONA headquarter offices in Madrid, Spain, to present their Master final project, having the opportunity to visit the ACCIONA Campus.

The Fresh Graduates Program is supported by the Human Resources Development Found (HRDF) of the Kingdom. The HRDF is concerned with the resettlement of jobs in the private sector and the empowerment of a productive national workforce that contributes to the development and progress of the country.

During the event, which was held at the Radisson Blu hotel in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, a breakfast was offered to all attendees. The event was presented by the Organization, Talent & Health Director of the ACCIONA’ water business in the Middle East region, Francisco Lozano: “The twenty-four recent graduates selected are going to receive intensive skills training and embark on group challenges and projects that will take them out of their comfort zone, allowing them to know more about one of the Company leaders in the Water sector in KSA. ACCIONA is designing a pioneering HR strategy to attract and retain talent to our organization in KSA.”

The Country Director of the ACCIONA’s Water Business, Javier Nieto, also offered a few words to the attendees: “We are very proud to carry out this fantastic initiative for young people about to finish their university studies that will give them their first contact with the professional world. These twenty-four recent graduates will be able to find some of the issues that we all need to reflect on to drive the transformation that today’s society needs. Fresh Graduates program is a proposal to change things and made of people for a better planet”.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €11.2 billion in 2022 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. acciona-me.com

