DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has joined forces with the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) to train the bank’s employees in the fields of data and AI. As the first bank in the UAE to launch an enterprise-wide data literacy programmme, CBD is setting a new standard by enabling its employees to achieve certifications in both Data and AI.

With the financial services industry navigating an era of unprecedented digital transformation, the ‘CBD AI and Data for the Future’ programme will equip the bank’s workforce with the crucial skills needed to stay ahead of the curve.

This collaboration is designed to empower CBD’s employees by harnessing the full potential of innovative technologies, thereby enabling them to meet and exceed the evolving expectations of their customers. Through this initiative, Udacity, part of Accenture, brings their combined expertise to the forefront, offering a comprehensive and future-ready digital upskilling programme that underscores the importance of data and AI in driving the bank's digital evolution.

This programme will leverage the power of data management, analytics, and AI to ensure enhancing customer experience and operational resilience as part of CBD's strategic transformation goals. Participants will also undergo thorough hands-on training to strengthen job readiness to maximise engagement and learning outcomes. Udacity is also incorporating premium services such as expert-led, interactive sessions focused on mastering complex concepts, tech talks offering insights on emerging trends and applications in data and AI and personalised Q&A sessions, courtesy of its 1,400+ mentors.

Max Di Gregorio, Managing Director at Accenture in the Middle East, said: “We are happy to offer this innovative programme that helps improve learning outcomes. As banking is quickly moving to digital, businesses that are building their digital core can improve their operations, increase revenue quickly, and improve the services they provide to their customers. This creates real value on a fast and large scale. CBD's investment in making its employees digitally savvy gives it a big advantage.”

Ali Imran, Chief Operating Officer at CBD, said: “Through this first-of-its-kind initiative, CBD is enabling workplace modernization, fostering a culture of innovation, and setting a GCC-wide benchmark in data and AI upskilling. This programme demonstrates our commitment to delivering value-driven banking that empowers both our customers and the broader UAE community, ultimately providing the Bank with a sharper competitive edge by ensuring our employees are future-ready.”

This latest partnership underscores CBD's active role in driving economic progress and aligns with the UAE's vision for AI leadership.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 799,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Commercial Bank of Dubai

Commercial Bank of Dubai (DFM: CBD) was established in 1969 by an Emiri Decree issued by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Today, one of the leading banks in the UAE, CBD offers innovative and bespoke personal banking and business banking services, through state-of-the-art digital banking platforms, branches and ATM network.

Over the decades, CBD has transformed into a progressive banking institution, supported by strong financial fundamentals. Today, CBD offers a wide range of retail and commercial banking products and services.