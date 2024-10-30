Acclaimed Architects Kohn Pedersen Fox Appointed to Design Landmark Development Along the Dubai Water Canal

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AGI Palace Group, the joint venture formed by Abu Ghazaleh Investments (AGI), the Dubai-based family-owned investment company, and ultra-prime developer Palace Group, have named New York-based architects Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) to lead the design of its inaugural joint venture project along the Dubai Water Canal – The Cliffs.

The appointment of world-leading KPF cements the ambitions of AGI Palace Group to deliver an iconic residential address that will bring a new, sophisticated approach to this segment of the Dubai market. Globally recognised for design excellence, KPF is responsible for several landmark projects in major cities including Atlantis The Royal, Dubai; Zayed International Airport, Terminal A, Abu Dhabi; Rosewood Hong Kong; and One Vanderbilt, New York City.

Situated in the desirable Jumeirah area, on the south side of the Dubai Water Canal, The Cliffs is destined to leave an enduring mark on Dubai’s skyline. Occupying a prominent plot area of 185,339 sq ft, the development will house a collection of high specification, ultra-luxury residences, with an estimated economic value of $1.1 billion. At its base, a state-of-the-art wellness club will be paired with 250,000 sq ft of beautifully curated landscaped gardens to deliver an unparalleled standard of living.

Inspired by rock formations in the Arabian desert, the architecture takes the shape of two mountain peaks with a lush valley between them, blending harmony with subtle contrast. The cliff-like façade features strong horizontal lines mixed with softer, fluid forms, while warm, earthy tones reminiscent of local geology are highlighted by bright mineral hues. The development expertly blends wellness and luxury living with a design that seamlessly integrates nature and water throughout.

Every unit faces the Dubai Water Canal and Safa Park, offering panoramic views that enhance the connection to the surrounding environment. Floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces extend living spaces outdoors, creating a harmonious balance between indoor comfort and natural beauty. The addition of thoughtfully designed elevators which open to a private lobby at the doorstep of each residence, ensures a sense of bespoke exclusivity. The development will also feature a wide array of leisure & fitness amenities, including an in-house cinema, kids club, tennis courts, indoor padel courts, along with terraced private decks and pool clubs in both towers.

Amir Abu Ghazaleh, Chairman and Founder of AGI commented: “Together with our partners at Palace Group, we set out to make a transformative investment in the region and elevate the Dubai Water Canal to new heights of luxury. We look forward to our continued, trusted collaboration with KPF to bring our vision to fruition.”

Wissam Damaa, Founder and CEO of Palace Group added: "We remain committed to setting new benchmarks for luxury residences in Dubai. Through our strategic appointments, the AGI Palace Group partnership is poised to deliver architectural and design excellence. This inaugural project, “The Cliffs”, will stand out in the Dubai Canal landscape.”

Hana Kassem, Principal at KPF said: “Our design for this development was born from its context, its sculptural form and cliff-like terraced silhouette derived from the unique rock formations found throughout the Emirates and shaped to maximize views of the park, waterfront, and dramatic Dubai skyline beyond.” She added: “Our mission was to create an urban oasis, a bespoke living experience steeped in wellness and leisure, a sought-after destination comprised of timeless architecture that would be a landmark for the city. We are thrilled to see this project moving forward and congratulate our client AGI Palace Group and collaborators on this achievement.”

