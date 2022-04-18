AMMAN – The E-Solutions Department at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. Consulting (TAG-Consult), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has completed the implementation of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for E-Archiving and Automation System at the various departments of the Jordanian Nursing Council.

The System includes a range of services, namely the Diwan/ outgoing and incoming mail, internal memos and e-archiving the Council’s files and workflow.

In a thank you letter the Council’s Secretary-General, Prof. Hani Al Nawafleh, expressed his deep gratitude for TAG.Global’s efforts in applying the system at the Council’s directorates.

TAG E-Solutions Executive Director, Mr. Reyad Al-Noubah, stated that the “Abu-Ghazaleh E-Archiving System” is a comprehensive and integrated electronic system that manages documents electronically and controls the internal processes and work procedures of institutions and companies. He pointed out that the system is possessed by TAG.Global and was designed by experts of the E-Solutions Department to keep pace with all the latest developments in the e-archiving field.

For his part, E-Archiving Department Executive Director, Mr. Samer Al-Ramahi, said that the system is distinguished by its high speed in retrieval and review of documents, its high ability to efficiently and easily distribute documents to different entities, as well as its proficiency in monitoring the internal work processes and procedures at the enterprises. That is in addition to ensuring data security , and that it is accessible through the Internet or mobile devices.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) seeks, through its E-Solutions Department, to develop its various services to keep pace with the knowledge revolution, by developing electronic systems in several areas, such as intellectual property management, internal and external audit, integrated financial systems, university and student management systems, e-learning systems, and electronic examination systems. In addition to human resources and payroll systems, e-portals; internally and externally, domain name registration, supply chain and insurance systems.

TAG E-Solution Department continuously seeks to develop such programs to give its clients’ services and activities an added-value and provide the appropriate technology for their business. It should be noted that the TAG E-Solution's work is conducted by more than 70 experts and developers specialized in the innovation and development of software using different programming tools and languages.