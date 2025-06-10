Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s luxury and branded residences segment is experiencing record-breaking growth in 2025, with branded residence launches increasing fourfold compared to the previous year, according to Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE), a leading full-service real estate agency based in the Capital.

Driven by rising demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), international investors and long-term residents, the market has seen a 5% increase in luxury transactions valued at AED 7 million and above, reaching AED 6.3 billion in just the first four months of the year. Over half of these deals were in the AED 10 million and above segment, reflecting growing confidence in Abu Dhabi’s premium real estate segment.

“Abu Dhabi has firmly positioned itself as a premier destination for luxury and lifestyle-led investments,” said Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate. “We have witnessed investors initially seeking to purchase a single property, ultimately expanding their portfolios due to a strong belief in the market’s potential. We are also seeing an increase in the number of long-term residents who are opting to purchase properties in Abu Dhabi instead of renting, reflecting the growing confidence in the city’s real estate market.”

The rise of branded residences has been one of the strongest growth engines in 2025, with developers actively launching new lifestyle-centric communities across Saadiyat Island, Al Reem and Mariah Island. With at least 25 branded residences expected to be announced in 2025 – up from just a handful in 2024 – Abu Dhabi is undergoing a transformation. Branded projects such as Jacob & Co Beachfront Residences, Brabus Residences by Cosmo, Waldorf Astoria Residences, Elie Saab Waterfront, SHA Wellness Residences, Mandarin Oriental Residences and Nobu Residences, which achieved a record-breaking penthouse sale of AED 137 million, the highest residential transaction in Abu Dhabi to date, are raising the bar for luxury real estate in the region.

In addition to branded residences the secondary luxury market has also had a standout performance in 2025, with a 158% increase in transaction volume year-on-year. The secondary luxury market saw nearly AED 3.0 billion in resale activity until April of this year, with super-luxury properties (AED 10M+) accounting for over AED 2.6 billion, or 60% of the total secondary market volume.

In just four months, secondary super-luxury transactions have already reached 22% of 2024’s full-year total, a sign of increasing investor confidence in ready-to-move-in, high-end inventory.

MCRE has cemented its leadership in Abu Dhabi’s luxury segment, registering an 11.5% share of the market for properties priced at AED 7 million and above. The company facilitated over AED 700 million in transactions in this category, including AED 530 million in the ultra-luxury segment (AED 10M+) alone, capturing 11% of that market.

According to Mr. Ratskevich, property prices in branded projects now average AED 2,500 to AED 4,000 per sq. m., depending on location, which is significantly lower than comparable properties in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah making it very attractive for investors from around the world.

The Abu Dhabi market witnessed a significant shift in investor demographics in 2024, according to MCRE. While Russian and CIS investors remained prominent at the beginning of the year, their interest waned in Q2, paving the way for a surge in demand from UK, US, UAE nationals and citizens from other GCC countries. Almost half of the buyers are end users with investors looking to diversify their portfolio to take advantage of the bargain prices.

Key locations continue to shape Abu Dhabi’s high-end market including Saadiyat Island, Al Hidayriyyat, a rapidly maturing hotspot that has already surpassed 20% of its full-year sales from last year, Yas Island and Reem Island.

To meet the rising demand for premium real estate, MCRE has announced the opening of a dedicated luxury real estate office – Metropolitan Capital Elite – located in Saadiyat Island that will cater exclusively to the luxury segment offering curated services for HNWIs, end-users and institutional investors focused on high-end and branded assets.