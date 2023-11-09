Abu Dhabi, UAE: In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) commitment to delivering high-quality educational experiences to its students, ADU’s College of Health Sciences signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Unilabs, one of Europe’s leading medical diagnostics companies, offering a complete range of laboratory, pathology, genetics, and imaging services to patients across four continents.

Through this collaboration, ADU’s College of Health Sciences seeks to empower its students with significant opportunities to enhance their educational and practical experiences as well as knowledge in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, leveraging their distinctive expertise, both parties will roll out training programs for student’s faculty and staff and organize conferences, workshops, and seminars, that delve into and present the latest developments and best practices in the health sciences field.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU and Mr. Mohammed Daoud, Chief Executive Officer at Unilabs Middle East, in the presence of Dr. Sofyan Maghaydah, Acting Dean, College of Health Sciences at ADU and Mr. Omar Nazmy, Chief Finance Officer at Unilabs Middle East.

The MoU will focus on various key areas in the field, including consultancy, academic studies, institutional support, and human and administrative developments. In addition, ADU’s students will have exclusive access to Unilabs’ state-of-the-art medical diagnostic laboratories, providing them with the chance to engage with experts in the fields of public health, diagnostic medicine, laboratory medicine, molecular and medical genetics.

Sofyan Maghaydah, Acting Dean of College of Health Sciences at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “In collaboration with our prestigious partner Unilabs, we are committed to investing in scientific research opportunities to elevate our students’ knowledge and skillsets. At ADU, we continuously encourage our students and faculty members to engage in the latest programs and training offered to them to further excel in their respective fields and prepare for their innovative future careers. We look forward to witnessing the success of our collaboration in the field of health sciences to magnify our students’ academic journey and enhance the wellbeing of our community at large.”

Mr. Mohammed Daoud, Chief Executive Officer at Unilabs Middle East, said: “We are proud to play a role in supporting the work of ADU’s College of Health Sciences to advance the knowledge and capacities of its students, boosting their practical training in a state-of-the-art environment and providing them with experience in diagnostic and laboratory medicine and molecular and medical genetics.”

“This MoU paves the way for an effective partnership characterized by fruitful cooperation with the prestigious Abu Dhabi University,” Daoud added. “We, at Unilabs, want to empower university students to develop their practical skills by providing them with training at our specialized laboratories that bring together European and Middle Eastern expertise, with a network of 210 laboratories in 15 countries. Our labs are working to leverage their experience and the capacities of their facilities and staff to further the knowledge and capabilities of medical students. By supporting the training of the healthcare professionals of the future, we take a significant step in our commitment to building a healthier tomorrow and impacting the health of millions of people worldwide, enabling them to embrace life to the fullest.”

The College of Health Sciences was established in 2018 and aims to exemplify and build on the ADU’s mission to be a leading and innovative academic and research institute in the UAE and the region. The College has had a very successful start due to the diligence of the university’s faculty in providing competent and personalized teaching in public health, environmental health and safety, nutrition, and biomedical sciences.

For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

As a young institution, ADU marks 20-years of academic excellence through its ongoing contribution to the academic sector in the UAE and across the globe. Furthermore, ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

About Unilabs:

Unilabs is one of Europe’s leading medical diagnostics companies, offering a complete range of laboratory, pathology, genetics, and imaging services to patients across four continents.

With over 13,000 people in 15 countries, Unilabs invests heavily in technology, equipment, and people – using digital technologies in its state-of-the-art laboratories and imaging institutes – to improve the lives of close to 100 million people every year.

