Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has participated as a strategic partner in the second edition of the “Make it in the Emirates” forum. This prominent event revolved around the theme of “Investment, Sustainability, and Growth.” As one of the most significant industrial gatherings in the UAE, as well as the wider Middle East and North Africa region, the forum brought together key decision-makers and officials in industrial and technology sectors at regional and international levels, along with financial institutions, investors, and leading industrial companies from both the public and private sectors in the UAE.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), noted that the organization's participation in the event aligns with its commitment to supporting national industries and empowering Emirati companies to expand their global reach. By enabling their activities in international markets, these efforts significantly contribute to the nation’s economy and increase its gross domestic product.

Furthermore, he underscored the importance of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum as a platform that leverages unique investment opportunities in support of the national private sector. Through engagement with industry experts and exploring the advantages offered by major international companies, Emirati enterprises can tap into a wealth of incentives and benefits. H.E. Al Suwaidi reaffirmed the unwavering dedication of ADFD and ADEX to provide essential resources and financial facilities that foster the growth of national industries in critical sectors such as renewable energy, food security, defense, pharmaceuticals, and technology, thus driving sustainable expansion of the UAE’s economy.

During the forum, ADFD showcased its comprehensive range of financing options available to support national private companies. Additionally, ADEX participated in one of the sessions at the forum and highlighted its competitive financing solutions that offer financing and guarantees for importers to procure goods and services from Emirati exporters. These initiatives significantly contribute to raising the country’s export volume and enhancing the UAE’s economic diversification strategy.

The forum served as a valuable platform for exploring future trends in vital industrial sectors, paving the way for economic, investment, and commercial opportunities that solidify the UAE’s position as a global export hub. Additionally, the event fostered the establishment of strategic partnerships between local, regional, and international industrial and technological companies. It also facilitated the optimization of financial resources provided by these entities to fuel the growth of the national economy.

