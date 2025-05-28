Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and Khalifa University of Science and Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation in research, development, and innovation in the water and energy sectors. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the "World Utilities Congress 2025," held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi and continuing through May 29.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by H.E. Dr. Abdullah Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy. The MoU was signed by H.E. Eng. Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy, and H.E. Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, in the presence of several officials and experts from both sides.

This strategic partnership reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to accelerating the transition toward a sustainable future by developing innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency of vital resource use and contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable system in the face of climate change and rising demand for water and energy.

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi emphasized: “This agreement represents a pioneering model of integration between government entities and national academic institutions. It aligns with our ongoing efforts to enhance water and energy security in the emirate through integrated strategies and policies focused on efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.”

He added: “This collaboration is a strategic step toward leveraging academic knowledge to develop effective solutions that enhance resource management efficiency, support the achievement of sustainable development goals, and improve quality of life in the emirate.”

For his part, H.E. Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, stated: “We are honored to sign this MoU with the Department of Energy, which reflects the university’s strategy to play a pivotal role through education, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, while contributing to economic growth and focusing on government sustainability priorities, especially in the energy sector.”

He added: “This collaboration underscores the government sector’s confidence in Khalifa University’s research output, as the university consistently ranks highly in various global academic and research indices.”

The areas of cooperation include supporting integration between academic, industrial, and governmental entities to develop sustainable policies and technologies in the fields of energy, water, and renewable energy. The partnership also explores new horizons in sustainable energy generation, storage, and the integration of renewable sources into smart grids, in addition to enhancing energy and water use efficiency on the demand side.

The agreement also supports the development of advanced technologies to address challenges related to efficient and economical energy generation, including waste-to-energy and technologies that reduce CO₂ emissions from gas-fired power plants. The cooperation further includes the design of energy models and methodologies and the provision of technical and economic analyses to enable decision-makers to adopt more informed and effective policies.

The scope of cooperation extends to supporting ambitious projects in hydrogen, biofuel, and alternative fuels, focusing on the development of carbon-neutral hydrogen production technologies, as well as its storage, transport, and use in electricity production, fuels, and various industries.

Environmentally friendly technological solutions will also be explored for cooling systems, including the use of low global warming potential refrigerants. Additionally, the parties will analyze the current status and future of the renewable energy sector in the emirate and collaborate on formulating future energy policies aligned with global and regional developments while improving the overall regulatory framework for energy.

The collaboration also includes a joint research project to develop 3D-printed graphene-enhanced materials to improve water quality a model application of innovation and modern technology in tackling environmental challenges. Joint initiatives will also feature knowledge exchange, organization of scientific conferences and workshops, academic training and exchange opportunities for students, and the alignment of Khalifa University's Virtual Research Institute activities with the Department of Energy’s research priorities.

This initiative is part of the joint commitment to contribute to achieving Abu Dhabi’s vision for a more sustainable and efficient management of its vital resources.