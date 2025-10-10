London, United Kingdom: As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing international economic cooperation and expanding investment and trade opportunities for UAE enterprises, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has organised a series of meetings, bringing together Emirati and British companies, during a visit to the United Kingdom

More than 40 UAE companies and institutions spanning a diverse range of economic sectors, alongside leading British companies engaged in discussions to identify new avenues for investment and trade, as well as forging partnerships to support the global expansion of UAE companies across European and international markets.

The series of meetings highlighted the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s pivotal role in empowering UAE companies to expand globally. By fostering robust international networks, encouraging mutual investment, and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise, the Chamber continues to serve as a catalyst for international growth.

H.E. Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said :“The Abu Dhabi Chamber is steadfast in its support for UAE companies, helping them unlock new opportunities for global expansion by providing premier platforms for engagement with international partners. This visit to London exemplifies our strategic approach, which is focused on nurturing sustainable economic partnerships, encouraging investment and expertise flows, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a key engine of global economic growth.”

The meetings have opened new channels for commercial and investment collaboration by establishing direct lines of communication between UAE and UK businesses across key sectors, including advanced technology, sustainable energy, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare.

Several memoranda of understanding and partnership agreements between UAE and UK companies were signed during the visit to further enhance the presence of UAE companies within European markets and significantly strengthen their global competitiveness.