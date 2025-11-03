Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi-based NIP Group Inc. (“NIPG”) (NASDAQ: NIPG), a leading global digital entertainment company, today announced a major expansion of its Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing operations, increasing its total capacity to approximately 11.3 EH/s. This milestone strengthens NIP Group’s position among the top publicly traded Bitcoin mining operators globally and establishes it as the largest Bitcoin-mining company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by current disclosed capacity.

This expansion enables NIP Group to generate approximately 160 Bitcoins per month, depending on network conditions. More importantly, it reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global hub for digital infrastructure, marking a key milestone in NIP Group’s broader strategy to merge gaming, entertainment, blockchain, AI, and high-performance computing in one ecosystem.

“This transaction demonstrates the speed at which we are advancing our digital infrastructure strategy,” said Hicham Chahine, Co-CEO of NIP Group. “Building large-scale computing power gives us a stronger foundation to pursue opportunities in high-performance computing, crypto mining and AI applications in gaming and entertainment. As a pioneer among gaming companies establishing significant computing infrastructure, we're uniquely positioned to explore emerging use cases at the intersection of gaming, entertainment, blockchain and AI.”

“We will deploy these assets with efficiency and precision, delivering stable output immediately while preparing our computing base for more advanced applications ahead,” added Carl Argen, COO of NIPG Mining and Digital Assets.

Abu Dhabi: The Rising Powerhouse of Digital Infrastructure

Abu Dhabi has rapidly emerged as one of the world’s most influential centers for AI, blockchain, and data-driven infrastructure. Over the past two years, the Emirate has attracted billions in global investment to develop AI-optimized data centers, supercomputing hubs, and blockchain-ready ecosystems that serve the world’s growing demand for computing power.

Through its partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), NIP Group’s expansion aligns with the UAE’s national strategy to become a leader in AI, Web3, and high-performance computing.

Abu Dhabi’s proactive regulatory environment, stable energy supply, and government-backed innovation programs have made it a magnet for next-generation infrastructure development. For NIP Group, Abu Dhabi represents more than a base of operations—it is a platform to bridge compute and creativity, enabling the company to push the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming, blockchain and AI convergence.

Bridging Gaming, AI, and Web3

NIP Group’s latest global expansion marks a pivotal moment in its transformation from a digital entertainment company into a technology-driven infrastructure leader. By anchoring its operations in Abu Dhabi, NIP Group is positioning itself at the crossroads of gaming, entertainment, blockchain innovation, digital asset infrastructure, and AI.

The UAE’s progressive regulatory framework, world-class digital connectivity, and ambition to become an AI-native economy by 2030 make it the ideal environment for this evolution.

Media Highlights

NIP Group expands its Bitcoin mining and computing capacity to 11.3 EH/s, making it the largest in the MENA region by currently disclosed capacity.

The Abu Dhabi-based company strengthens the Emirate’s position as a global hub for AI, blockchain, and digital infrastructure.

Operations are expected to generate approximately 160 Bitcoins per month, depending on network conditions.

The expansion aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision for AI and high-performance computing, supported by partnerships with ADIO.

NIP Group’s growth underscores its mission to bridge gaming, entertainment, AI, and Web3 into one global ecosystem.

About NIP Group

NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG) is a global digital entertainment company driving the evolution of gaming and esports through strategic digital infrastructure investments. With a diversified ecosystem spanning esports teams, arenas and events, content and influencer networks, game publishing, hospitality, and digital asset operations, NIP Group engages hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. Operating across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, the company collaborates with leading partners to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment. For more info, please visit our website on : https://nipg.com/

Media Contact:

Unlock Blockchain

Ola@unlock-bc.com