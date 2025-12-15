Gold extended gains on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and ‍softer U.S. Treasury ‍yields, as investors looked ahead to key U.S. jobs data for clues on ​the Federal Reserve's policy path, while silver steadied after a record-breaking run last week.

Spot gold rose 0.4% ⁠to $4,320.65 an ounce by 0319 GMT. Bullion has climbed about 64% so far this year.

U.S. gold ⁠futures gained ‌0.6% to $4,354.00 an ounce.

The dollar hovered near a two-month low hit last week, making bullion more attractive for overseas buyers, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields ⁠edged lower.

"Gold is likely to remain well bid into U.S. non-farm payrolls, as evidence of labour market slack would keep front-end yields capped and the dollar weak, supporting a push toward $4,380–$4,440 after a firm rebound from the $4,243 support zone," OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong ⁠said.

Markets remain focused on the ​Fed's policy outlook after the U.S. central bank delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut last week in a rare split decision, ‍while signalling a likely pause as inflation remains sticky and the labour outlook is uncertain.

Two Fed officials who ​dissented said inflation was still too high to justify easier policy. Investors are currently pricing in two rate cuts next year, with this week's U.S. jobs report seen as a key test of those expectations.

Non-yielding assets, such as gold, typically benefit in a lower interest rate environment.

India's move to allow pension funds to invest in gold and silver ETFs could lift institutional participation, ANZ said in a note.

"We believe such regulation can boost confidence and strengthen investor sentiment, supporting higher allocations across portfolios."

Spot silver rose 0.8% to $62.48 per ounce. It hit a record high of $64.65 on ⁠Friday before closing sharply lower.

ANZ flagged downside risks for ‌silver, citing a likely U.S. tariff exemption and stretched valuations versus gold that could trigger fund rotation.

Silver is up 115% year to date on tightening inventories, strong industrial demand, and its ‌inclusion in ⁠the U.S. critical minerals list.

Spot platinum lost 0.2% to $1,741.82, while palladium firmed 0.1% to $1,502.29 per ounce. (Reporting by ⁠Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)