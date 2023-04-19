Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Airports issued today its projected passenger figures in anticipation of an increase in traffic at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) during Eid Al Fitr.

During the period from the 15th till the 23rd of April, Abu Dhabi Airports estimates over 500,000 passengers passing through Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), with over 2,800 flights serving 105 destinations in 57 countries.

Passengers are reminded to follow these helpful travel tips to ensure smooth journeys throughout the festive season.

Before heading to the airport:

Check out the airport’s website to find out where your terminal is located.

Make sure to organise all necessary validated documents before arriving at the airport.

Give yourself enough time to get to the airport 3 hours early.

Keep yourself hydrated during the busy day.

Dress comfortably for your flight.

For the latest travel rules and regulations for your destination, contact your airline.

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy. It was established in March 2006 to spearhead the development of the Emirate's aviation infrastructure. In September 2006, Abu Dhabi Airports assumed responsibility for the operation and management of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain International Airports. In 2008, Abu Dhabi Airports added Al Bateen Executive Airport (an exclusive business aviation airport), as well as Sir Bani Yas and Delma Island Airports to its portfolio. These airports are geared to serve the various segments of air travellers, the aviation marketplace, and will help contribute to Abu Dhabi’s development as a destination for both business and leisure tourism.

