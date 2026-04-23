Dubai: ABHI, one of the MENAP region’s neobanks of the future and SME-lending fintechs, has announced its partnership with Federal Exchange, a prominent currency exchange and remittance service provider in the UAE. This collaboration marks a significant step in delivering efficient, secure, and real-time financial services to individuals and businesses across the region.

"This partnership with Federal Exchange marks an important milestone in our mission to create a more financially inclusive and empowered UAE," said Omair Ansari, Co-Founder & CEO of ABHI. "At ABHI, we believe that access to financial services should be seamless and within everyone’s reach. By combining innovation with trusted financial infrastructure, we are enabling individuals and businesses to manage, move, and grow their money effortlessly. Together, we are supporting the UAE’s vision of a digitally advanced economy, where financial autonomy becomes the foundation for opportunity and growth."

"At Federal Exchange, we are committed to make financial services more accessible and efficient for everyone in UAE and beyond. Partnering with ABHI represents a natural alignment of our shared values, trust, innovation, and financial empowerment. Together, we are creating a seamless bridge between traditional remittance services and the future of digital finance, ensuring that our customers experience faster, safer, and more convenient ways to move money across borders. We look forward to the impact, this collaboration will have on individuals and businesses across the region."— Romish, Assistant General Manager, Federal Exchange

The collaboration underscores ABHI’s dedication to leveraging innovative fintech solutions in partnership with trusted financial institutions, ensuring that financial services are not only accessible but also secure, transparent, and reliable.

About Abhi

ABHI provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Earned Wage Access and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 7000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

ABHI has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first to be awarded the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. ABHI was also selected as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE and has recently been selected for Mastercard’s Start Path Small Business program.

For more information, visit https://abhi.co/

About Federal Exchange

Federal Exchange is a leading UAE-based currency exchange and remittance provider, offering fast, secure, and compliant money transfer and currency exchange services to individuals and businesses across the UAE.