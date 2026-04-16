Abu Dhabi, UAE – GCC Exchange, a leading name in remittance and foreign exchange services across the region, has announced a strategic partnership with Abhi Middle East Limited, one of the MENAP region’s neobanks of the future and SME-lending fintech, backed by Hub71 and Abu Dhabi Investment Office. This collaboration is designed to enable UAE-based workers with real-time access to their earned wages, alongside efficient and reliable cross-border remittance services.

Through this partnership, employees will be able to withdraw a portion of their earned income instantly, without having to wait for traditional pay cycles, and transfer funds to their families abroad. The initiative is particularly impactful for expatriate communities, offering greater financial flexibility and ensuring timely support for their dependents back home.

By integrating GCC Exchange’s remittance infrastructure with ABHI’s Earned Wage Access (EWA) technology, the partnership aims to redefine how individuals earn, access, and move their money. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enhancing financial accessibility and delivering a more seamless, user-centric financial experience across the UAE.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Yash Rajesh, General Manager at GCC Exchange, said, “Our partnership with ABHI marks an important step forward in how financial services can better serve today’s workforce. We understand the critical need for timely access to income, especially for expatriates supporting families abroad. By combining our trusted remittance capabilities with ABHI’s innovative Earned Wage Access platform, we are creating a solution that offers both immediacy and reliability. At GCC Exchange, we remain committed to introducing forward-thinking solutions that enhance financial well-being and simplify the way our customers manage and move their money.”

Omair Ansari, Co-Founder & CEO of Abhi Middle East Limited, added, “The partnership with GCC Exchange reflects our commitment to solving one of the most fundamental gaps in financial systems, timely access to earned income. Together with GCC Exchange, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that empowers workers to access liquidity when they need it and support their families without delay. As we expand across the region, collaborations like these are critical in driving sustainable financial inclusion at scale.”

Since its inception in 2021, ABHI has rapidly expanded across Pakistan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, enabling businesses and employees with fast, transparent, and on-demand access to liquidity. With over 1 million users and 7,000+ business partners, ABHI continues to drive financial inclusion and economic empowerment across emerging markets.

About Abhi

ABHI provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Earned Wage Access and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 7000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

ABHI has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first to be awarded the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. ABHI was also selected as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE and has recently been selected for Mastercard’s Start Path Small Business program.

For more information, visit https://abhi.co/

About GCC Exchange:

GCC Exchange is a leading remittance and foreign exchange provider in the UAE, offering reliable, secure, and customer-centric financial services. With a strong network of branches and digital solutions, the company serves a diverse customer base, enabling seamless cross-border money transfers and currency exchange services. Committed to innovation and excellence, GCC Exchange continues to enhance financial accessibility and convenience for individuals and businesses across the region.

For more information, visit www.gccexchange.com.