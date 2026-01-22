Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: One Broker Group (OBG), the UAE’s leading master brokerage and exclusive sales partner, has officially been appointed as the Exclusive Sales Partner in the UAE for AARK Developers’ latest landmark residential project on Al Marjan Island, branded by the globally renowned KARL LAGERFELD fashion house.

The signing ceremony marks a significant milestone for all three parties and reinforces Al Marjan Island’s growing position as a global destination for branded, lifestyle driven real estate investments.

Expressions of Interest are now open, with strong anticipated demand from regional and international buyers seeking design-led residences, lifestyle differentiation, and long-term value in one of the UAE’s fastest growing waterfront destinations.

While Al Marjan Island has previously welcomed branded residential developments, this project distinguishes itself as the first fully managed fashion-house-branded residence on the island, the project sets a new benchmark for professionally managed, design-led living, combining architectural integrity, operational excellence, and long-term investment value.

Strategically positioned with views toward the upcoming Wynn Resort, the development valued at over USD 1.4 billion, offers direct beach access, close proximity to the resort, and more than 50 lifestyle amenities. Anchored by the globally recognized KARL LAGERFELD brand and a curated residential experience, the project benefits from Al Marjan Island’s rapid growth, supporting strong long-term investment potential. Comprising over 600 sea-facing residences, the development represents a landmark waterfront investment of significant scale.

“This project represents an important evolution of KARL LAGERFELD’s residential portfolio in the region,” said Pier Paolo Righi, CEO, KARL LAGERFELD. “It reflects our commitment to translating Karl’s visionary design language into a breathtaking large-scale residential experience.”

Speaking on the partnership, Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of AARK Developers commented: “This project represents a defining moment for Al Marjan Island. Partnering with the KARL LAGERFELD brand allows us to introduce a fully managed, fashion-house-branded residential concept that elevates both the lifestyle offering and investment proposition. Appointing One Broker Group as our exclusive sales partner ensures the project is positioned and executed with the level of market expertise and international reach this development deserves.”

Umar Bin Farooq, Founder & CEO, One Broker Group also expressed strong confidence in the project’s potential: “We are extremely proud to be appointed as the exclusive sales partner for this landmark development. The KARL LAGERFELD brings global credibility and lifestyle appeal, and together with Al Marjan Island’s evolution and proximity to Wynn Resort, this represents a highly compelling investment opportunity for both end-users and investors.

About One Broker Group:

An award-winning real estate agency focused on selling prestigious and renowned residential properties in the UAE - One Broker Group (OBG) will be exclusive sales partner for KARL LAGERFELD Beach Residences. One Broker Group stands as Dubai's most distinguished real estate powerhouse, providing end-to-end solutions for prestigious residential & commercial properties across UAE's most coveted addresses. Our excellence is validated by the Dubai Land Department's recognition as the highest-performing brokerage for transactions in 2022. We excel through record-setting performances, ensuring every market decision drives maximum value for our clients. Our unique capability to generate interest in our exclusive projects through our extensive 10,000+ partner network and more than 150 expert in-house brokers is the core of the enormous value we add to our customers.

