At the close of a year marked by dedication and achievements, Orange Jordan reaffirms its solid commitment to delivering on its promises and continuing its role as the true responsible digital leader that places customers at the heart of its priorities. This year represented a pivotal milestone in the company’s journey, demonstrating its ability to translate vision into tangible achievements through continuous innovation, smart investments, and a balanced approach that combines technological advancement with social responsibility.

As part of this commitment, Orange Jordan continued to invest in the development of its digital infrastructure and the enhancement of network quality across various governorates of the Kingdom, reaffirming its dedication to providing reliable and high-quality connectivity experiences. In this context, the company held a press conference in Irbid Governorate, during which it announced network expansion and the launch of its latest offers, alongside expanding fiber-to-the-home coverage and extending 5G coverage to approximately 70% of the governorate.

These efforts were culminated by Orange Jordan receiving the award for the Fastest Fixed Internet – Fiber in Jordan for the third consecutive year, based on a certification from the global SpeedChecker index. Moreover, the company obtained the global Tier III Design Certification for Data Centers for its Hashem Data Center located in the Medical City. Orange also inaugurated the Kingdom’s latest, most secure and sustainable data center in Ain Al-Basha District, Balqa Governorate, under the patronage and in the presence of His Excellency the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Eng. Sami Smeirat. This step reflects the company’s leadership in strengthening advanced and sustainable digital infrastructure that contributes to supporting national economic growth.

In the same context, the company renewed its ISO 45001:2018 certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems for the third consecutive time, as well as the ISO 14001:2015 certification for Environmental Management Systems, affirming its ongoing commitment to applying the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and environmental protection, while ensuring the well-being of its employees.

In parallel, Orange enhanced its digital ecosystem through several key launches that marked a new chapter in customer digital experiences. Most notably, it launched the integrated Max it application, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, under the patronage of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. The application represents a unified digital platform that enables customers to manage their services and access offers, rewards, and digital solutions seamlessly and efficiently, reflecting the company’s ability to transform customer feedback into more personalized and integrated digital experiences aligned with future digital needs. Orange also announced, for the first time in Jordan, the official launch of satellite internet services, enhancing digital inclusion and providing reliable connectivity for individuals and businesses alike, particularly in remote areas.

As part of developing its connectivity offerings and meeting customer expectations, Orange Jordan introduced the new “Maak” lines, presenting a renewed concept that directly reflects customer feedback. For the first time in the Kingdom, these lines offer free 5G services alongside unprecedented rewards and offers, enhancing daily connectivity experiences and reinforcing the company’s customer-centric approach of transforming customer voices into practical solutions.

In the field of digital financial services, Orange Money continued to strengthen its leadership in the digital payments’ ecosystem, coinciding with the celebration of its fifth anniversary. During the year, it became the first e-wallet in Jordan to obtain a Visa Partner License, enhancing its ability to provide secure and reliable payment solutions locally and globally. It also strengthened its strategic partnerships with the Consumer Military Corporation and the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army, enabling their members and Royal Scholarship students to receive their financial entitlements digitally, further supporting financial inclusion and digital transformation.

As a trusted national digital partner, Orange Jordan continued to support both the public and private sectors by renewing its partnership of more than three decades with the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army, in addition to strengthening cooperation with leading national institutions such as Amman Vision, Dar AlDawa, Jordan Express Tourist Transport company (JETT), and other strategic partners.

Driven by its close connection with customers, Orange continued its “My Customer My Boss” campaign, through which it met customers across various governorates to listen to their feedback and insights and work on enhancing services accordingly. Orange also renewed its COPC certification, the world’s first global standard for customer experience operations, reflecting its commitment to the highest professional standards and its dedication to delivering advanced and responsible customer experience.

In line with its commitment to digital inclusion and fostering a more diverse and empowering environment, Orange concluded the Digital Solutions Hackathon for Tourism for Persons with Disabilities, with winners honored under the patronage of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The company also announced the winners of the “Inspiring Change Award 2025,” supported by Capital Bank and in partnership with the Jordanian Production Association (JOPPA), in support of women leaders in the technology sector and the promotion of sustainable digital innovation with social and environmental impact. Orange also received a recognition certificate within the Diversity Leaders Awards for the ICT sector, in appreciation of its efforts to promote an inclusive and supportive workplace, alongside sponsoring and organizing specialized workshops and training programs to enhance inclusion.

In the field of entrepreneurship and innovation, and under the patronage and in the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Orange Jordan graduated 14 innovative projects from the Orange AI Incubator, reflecting the company’s commitment to supporting advanced technologies and building future-ready, AI-based solutions. The company also launched the incubation phase for 100 entrepreneurial ideas that qualified through the Entrepreneurship Hackathon in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. In addition, Orange Jordan announced the winners of the ninth edition of the Orange Social Venture Prize and their qualification for the global edition. The company also graduated a new cohort from the “Digital Skills Development and Employment” program under the “Youth, Technology, and Jobs” project, empowered 100 entrepreneurs through the Finance Forward program, and supported entrepreneurs in Karak and Aqaba through the Startup Growth Acceleration Program in collaboration with ICON.

Orange Jordan continued its efforts to empower youth and build a prosperous digital future by celebrating the graduation of new cohorts from the Coding Academy at the Orange Digital Center, through strategic partnerships including Proparco and the “Digital Skills Development and Employment” and “Youth, Technology, and Jobs” programs. The company also organized career days to open employment opportunities for graduates. In addition, the company concluded the Orange Summer Challenge 2025 with innovative youth projects in the fields of Internet of Things, occupational safety, smart cities, and accessibility for the visually impaired. As part of promoting innovation and digital skills, Orange launched an innovative digital fabrication lab at the German Jordanian University and honored top-performing Tawjihi students across the Kingdom, reaffirming its commitment to supporting educational excellence and youth empowerment. Orange also sponsored leading technology and youth events, including Model United Nations conferences across several schools and universities, such as Jubilee School, Al Ittihad Schools, Modern English School, and Al Hussein Technical University, in support of developing future youth leaders.

By the end of the fourth quarter of the year, the total number of certificates issued exceeded 63,750, while the number of participants surpassed 23,500, clearly reflecting the expanding reach and impact of the Orange Digital Center’s educational and empowerment programs across the Kingdom.

In line with its slogan “Orange is Here,” the company reaffirmed its continuous presence alongside customers, employees, partners, and all Jordanians through a range of national and cultural initiatives. The company launched its Ramadan song “Tallat Bashair” and produced and released a special national song in support of Al-Nashama titled “Dayman Ma’ak Ya Bladi,” performed by Jordanian artist Omar Al-Abdallat. These initiatives were complemented by partnerships with Jordanian stars Mousa Al-Tamari and Yazan Al-Naimat, as well as organizing special celebrations for national occasions, reflecting Orange Jordan’s commitment to fostering national pride, belonging, and community engagement.

The company also placed strong emphasis on employee engagement, organizing a “Family Day” for employees and their families to strengthen team spirit and belonging, and celebrating the academic achievements of employees’ children who excelled in the Tawjihi exams during a special event held at the company’s headquarters in the Boulevard – Abdali.

In addition, Orange’s employees actively contributed to environmental sustainability through impactful initiatives, including celebrating World Cleanup Day with a cleaning campaign in Orange Forest in Jerash, and implementing a tree-planting initiative at the garden of Orange’s data center in Ain Al-Basha, in celebration of World Environment Day, to promote sustainability and protect the environment and community.

Orange Jordan affirms that the achievements realized throughout this year reflect its unwavering commitment to responsible and ethical business practices, and its belief that innovation and technology are key drivers of positive and sustainable social impact. The company will continue building on these achievements to strengthen customer trust and support Jordan’s comprehensive digital transformation journey.

