When INC first opened its doors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2019, Ahmed Al Amleh was there. Not just as an employee, but as a cornerstone, helping the company navigate the complex bureaucracy of setting up a business in a new market, and quietly building the client relationships that would become pillars of INC’s regional identity. Since then, Ahmed has served as a Project Manager, leading the delivery of over 18 major client engagements with a track record that speaks for itself. Six and a half years on, he steps into an exciting new chapter. Effective 1 June, Ahmed takes on the role of Senior Client Development Manager.

“My journey has always been about delivering projects, but this role is about building the relationships that drive them. I’m excited to work more closely with clients, understand their ambitions, and bring together the right people to turn those ambitions into meaningful, long-term outcomes.”

Ahmed Al Amleh, Sr. Client Development Manager · INC KSA

The move is a natural evolution. Before joining INC in February 2020, Ahmed spent two and a half years at Optima, complementing a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil and Infrastructure Engineering from Al Zaytoonah University of Jordan, earned in 2016. He is also a registered member of the Saudi Council of Engineers, a credential that has underpinned his credibility on some of the region’s most prominent projects.

His project portfolio at INC reads like a who’s who of global enterprise, and consistently praised by the clients he has served. Engagements include Amazon, Standard Chartered, Navantia, Ashurst, DLA Piper, AbbVie, KornFerry, BNP Paribas, and Vertex, alongside landmark Public Investment Fund initiatives including PIF Shareek and PIF sarcc. Across each, Ahmed’s ability to deliver on time and on brief has been a defining constant, earning glowing feedback from clients time and again.

In his new role, Ahmed’s focus will centre on nurturing those long-standing client relationships while actively identifying and pursuing new market opportunities, a dual mandate that plays directly to his strengths.

“Ahmed has been an integral part of INC’s growth from day one in the Kingdom. He has forged many client relations in the early years which remain key clients of ours six years later. Therefore, it’s very fitting that he will pivot internally to help ensure those relationships are nurtured, whilst also searching out new market opportunities.”

Andrew Mulligan, Managing Director · INC KSA

Mulligan also highlighted the significance of Ahmed’s delivery track record to the new chapter ahead. INC’s Raqim Wahed, meaning number one, status in KSA, a distinction built on a philosophy of consistent, on-time delivery, has been a cornerstone of the company’s regional reputation, and one that Ahmed has helped shape through his project work. That discipline, Mulligan notes, will be a valuable asset as Ahmed steps into client development.

“Ahmed has demonstrated unwavering loyalty to INC,” Mulligan added, “and his successful delivery experience on multiple projects over recent years can only strengthen his skills in his new role.”

For a company that opened in KSA just six years ago and has since built an enviable client roster, having someone of Ahmed’s institutional knowledge and relational depth in this role is both a strategic move and a reflection of the culture INC has worked to build. One where loyalty, expertise, and long-term thinking are recognised and rewarded. It is a culture that has earned INC its standing as the region’s leading fit-out firm, a position most recently affirmed by being named Fit-Out Firm of the Year 2026 at the Design Middle East Awards, for the third consecutive year. Ahmed’s new role is both a personal milestone and a clear signal of the ambition that continues to drive INC forward.