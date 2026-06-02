The new ETF provides diversified exposure to high-dividend-yielding, Shariah-compliant companies across the GCC region

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based global investment firm, today announced the launch of the GCCDIV ETF, a Shariah-compliant exchange traded fund (“ETF” or the “Fund”) scheduled to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) on 23 June 2026.

The ETF is designed to track the Solactive GCC Shariah Dividend Index (Bloomberg: SGCCSHDN), which comprises dividend-paying, Shariah-compliant equities from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The index currently includes leading companies across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, spanning diverse and high-growth sectors such as materials, telecommunications, energy, and industrials.

The ETF provides investors with exposure to leading income-generating equities in the region, structured in Shariah compliant principles. The ETF aims to distribute dividends on a semi-annual basis, with a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.50%, and is traded in AED.

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said: “This is the first Shariah-compliant ETF globally to offer investors access to multiple GCC markets in a single dividend-paying product. It is a natural extension of our platform, complementing our existing single-market equity exposures and fixed income and thematic offerings while giving investors a more diversified way to access the region. Its listing on ADX also marks our 20th ETF listing on the exchange, highlighting the continued development of our suite of ETFs alongside the growth of ADX’s ETF platform.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said: “The launch of this global-first, Shariah-compliant GCC dividend ETF from Lunate expands the high caliber of financial instruments traded on the ADX. This listing supports the burgeoning ETF trade on the exchange, which more than tripled year on year to 155 million dirhams in the first quarter of 2026, as investors increasingly seek diversified exposure to different indexes and themes. As the most liquid ETF hub in the region, we will continue to expand our investment offering to support Abu Dhabi's long-term economic vision and status as a diversified, resilience, and globally integrated financial hub.”

The ETF will be managed by Lunate Capital LLC. The Bank of New York Mellon will serve as the global custodian. Authorized Participants for the Fund include International Securities, BHM Capital Financial Services, EFG Hermes, Arqaam Securities, FAB Securities, Daman Securities, HSBC, and QMM.

The Solactive GCC Shariah Dividend Index is maintained by Solactive AG, a leading provider of indexing and benchmarking solutions. The index excludes companies involved in non-compliant business activities or with excessive leverage, in accordance with recognized Islamic screening standards.

This latest launch brings Lunate’s total ETF listings on UAE Exchanges to 22, further supporting the firm’s mission to provide investors with products and solutions customised to their diverse market needs, while supporting the region’s ambition to become a leading global hub for capital markets.