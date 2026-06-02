RateHawk, a B2B online platform for booking hotels, flights, and transfers, is hosting a special RateHawk Futurecast online event as part of its 10th anniversary celebration campaign. The event will bring together RateHawk’s top executives and leading industry stakeholders to discuss major factors shaping travel in the next decade and how travel businesses can adapt to stay competitive. The event will be held online on June 23, 2026, and free registration is now open.

At the event, speakers will explore key industry trends identified in a joint study by RateHawk and Phocuswright, a leading travel, tourism, and hospitality market research think tank. Topics will include shifting consumer behaviour, the increasing impact of social media on distribution channels, the evolving role of travel professionals in automated and agentic workflows, the growing importance of API partnerships behind the scaling strategy, and others.

The speaker line-up includes RateHawk’s senior executives, along with invited experts from online travel agencies, major agency chains, global hotel chains, travel agency networks, and leading tech companies. The program will feature a fireside chat with Felix Shpilman, CEO of Emerging Travel Group, and a panel discussion with industry experts, moderated by Matthew Parsons, an experienced travel tech journalist and a PhocusWire contributor.

“In 2026, RateHawk celebrates 10 years of growth alongside an industry that has gone through constant change. Looking ahead, we believe the next decade will be even more transformative, with the pace of change accelerating every year. Across the travel industry, businesses are facing new challenges, rising expectations, and increasing pressure to adapt quickly. With Futurecast, we wanted to create a space where industry leaders can come together to openly discuss these changes, share their experiences, and explore what it takes to build resilient and future-ready businesses”, shares Astrid Kastberg, Managing Director of RateHawk.

The broadcast of the event will be available for anyone registered via the link. The detailed program and more industry voices joining the discussion will be announced soon.

About RateHawk

RateHawk is an innovative B2B booking platform developed by the Emerging Travel Group. It provides hotel bookings, airline tickets, transfers, car rentals, and other travel-related services. The platform also offers a fast and user-friendly API, and its customer support is available 24/7.

RateHawk's mission is to offer its partners the best available prices in the travel services sector, regardless of type or location.

Today, RateHawk offers its clients access to 3.2 million hotels and other types of accommodations, with direct contractual relationships in over 250,000 properties and 350 wholesalers. It also provides access to tickets from more than 450 airlines and transfers in over 150 countries.

Press Contact

Anita Gusich,

Head of PR

pr@emergingtravel.com