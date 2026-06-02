DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, today announced that EMSTEEL Group (ADX: EMSTEEL), one of the region’s largest publicly traded integrated steel and building materials manufacturers, has adopted RISE with SAP as part of a comprehensive digital and operational transformation program designed to strengthen agility, scalability and cloud-enabled industrial operations.

The implementation moves EMSTEEL from an on-premise environment to a secure cloud-based architecture, giving the Group greater real-time operational visibility, resilience and scalability across its enterprise operations, while creating a foundation to embed SAP Business AI across core processes.

The deployment establishes SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition as EMSTEEL's core enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, integrating finance, procurement, supply chain, and operational reporting across the company's activities. Hosted on Microsoft Azure, the platform delivers enterprise-grade security and the scalability to support EMSTEEL’s continued growth, creating a single, standardized environment that gives the business a unified view of its operations.

EMSTEEL’s Vladimir Arshinov, Group Chief Technology Officer, said: "This is a landmark moment for our organization and one that has been in process for quite some time. We now have the visibility and control we need to make faster, better-informed decisions across every part of the business. Beyond the immediate operational gains, this positions us to embrace AI and intelligent automation in a meaningful way, with capabilities that will be central to how we compete and grow in the years ahead.”

The move to an advanced, cloud-based SAP architecture creates a foundation for EMSTEEL to embed Business AI into its operations as its digital program evolves. With a standardized and extensible platform in place, the organization is well positioned to introduce additional SAP capabilities over time, benefit from continuous innovation and automatic updates, and unlock additional use cases and efficiencies across the business.

As industrial organizations accelerate efforts to modernize operations and improve resilience, cloud ERP platforms are becoming increasingly important in enabling integrated, data-driven decision-making and continuous innovation. Through RISE with SAP, EMSTEEL gains access to a scalable and extensible cloud environment that will support future innovation and evolving operational requirements.

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE, commented: “EMSTEEL’S adoption of RISE with SAP marks a significant shift in how one of the UAE's most important industrial organizations will operate going forward. The implementation gives the business the integrated data and process visibility needed to make better decisions, faster, and establishes a foundation for Business AI and agentic capabilities to be embedded across its operations.”

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About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 14 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, contributing to the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.