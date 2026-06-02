Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the six-month short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 162%.

Subscriptions worth BD 80.863 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 4th June 2026 and matures on 3rd December 2026, is 5.37% compared to 5.24 of the previous issue on 30th April 2026.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue 6IM/10 (BH0004114342) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.