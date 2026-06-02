DUBAI: Policybazaar.ae today announced the launch of a Health Insurance add-on, ‘Health Insurance Premium Lock’, a first-of-its-kind add-on that lets customers freeze their health insurance premium at the rate they sign up at, and keep it there for up to five years. No inflation-linked increases. No jumps at renewal. Just one number, fixed in place, for half a decade.

Available on select health insurance plans on Policybazaar.ae, it is live now for residents of Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Health insurance premiums in the UAE have long been a source of quiet discomfort. Medical cost inflation of 5–10% per year, combined with age-band loading that can spike premiums 20–25% the moment a customer crosses a milestone birthday, means renewal after renewal arrives with an unwelcome surprise. What makes this especially galling is who it hits hardest: data from Policybazaar.ae’s own customer base shows that close to 40% of customers who faced a premium increase at renewal had no pre-existing conditions and had not made a single claim. They had stayed healthy and used their insurance responsibly, and were still penalised simply for getting a year older. It was one of the leading drivers of dissatisfaction and policy lapse on the platform, and it is precisely the problem Premium Lock is built to fix.

The add-on is priced at a modest premium above your standard plan cost, making it one of the most cost-effective decisions a customer can make at the time of purchase. Customers who lock in today protect themselves from the cumulative weight of year-on-year increases, and the savings grow the longer the lock holds. Health Insurance Premium Lock is available exclusively on Policybazaar.ae, nowhere else in the UAE.

This launch is also a reflection of the UAE itself. The country has consistently led the region in building a financial and insurance ecosystem that puts the customer first, and has created the conditions where true product innovation is not just possible but expected. Health Insurance Premium Lock could only have come from a market with this level of ambition. Policybazaar.ae is proud to bring it to life here, and proud that the UAE continues to be the region’s benchmark for what customer-focused insurance looks like.

Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar.ae, stated, “Renewal season should not be a moment of anxiety, it should be a formality. What we heard from our customers, year after year, was that the moment their renewal landed, the trust they had built with their insurer took a hit. Health Insurance Premium Lock changes that dynamic entirely. The price you see when you first sign up, that is the price you carry forward. We built this because our customers deserved it, and we are proud that only Policybazaar.ae is offering it.”

Toshita Chauhan, Chief Business Officer, Policybazaar.ae, added, “The most common thing we heard at renewal was ‘nobody told me it would go up.’ That single sentence shaped everything about how we designed Health Insurance Premium Lock. The moment you buy it, whatever your age, whatever your plan, that premium is yours to keep for five years. The savings compound meaningfully over the lock period, but beyond the numbers, what we are really giving people is something far more valuable, the certainty that their biggest household decisions will not be quietly undone at renewal.”

Health Insurance Premium Lock is open to adult policyholders up to the age of 60 with no declared pre-existing conditions. It is added at checkout, simply, quickly, on Policybazaar.ae, the only place in the UAE where it exists.

For too long, the cost of staying protected has moved in one direction, and customers have had little choice but to follow. Health Insurance Premium Lock draws a line under that. It is the kind of certainty the market has owed its customers for years, and today, you will only find it on Policybazaar.ae.

About Policybazaar.ae:

Policybazaar.ae started in 2018 is PB Fintech’s (NSE:POLICYBZR) first overseas venture and is an online financial products marketplace aimed to educate people on the importance of insurance as a protection tool and becoming a platform for consumers’ personal financial needs in the UAE market. Policybazaar.ae currently partners with more than 35+ insurance and banking partners with 400+ products on offer ranging from new-age life insurance, health insurance, motor insurance, SME & Group Insurance and more.

For more information, please contact:

Yoshita Mohan

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

Tele: +971 (0)4 283 3655

yoshita@watermelonme.com