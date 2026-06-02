Abu Dhabi, UAE – SlashData, a leading UAE-based govtech company, has announced a strategic partnership with Qatar Insurance (QIC) to advance digital insurance services through the adoption of Wtheeq, its platform for policy issuance and data verification.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in the insurance industry, where insurers are investing in digital ecosystems that enable faster, smarter service delivery. As customer expectations and transaction volumes continue to grow, stronger coordination between insurers, government entities, and mobility platforms is becoming increasingly important.

Through Wtheeq, QIC will streamline policy issuance and documentation across its motor insurance operations, reducing manual work and improving transaction speed. Delivered in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre and Abu Dhabi Police, Wtheeq serves as a foundational data layer for the UAE’s mobility services, enabling instant verification, secure information exchange, and regulatory compliance. The platform also supports the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Program by enabling more user-centric and fully digital service experiences.

Commenting on the partnership, Thamer Alfallaj, CEO of SlashData, said: “Our partnership with QIC reflects a shared vision for smarter and more digitally enabled services. Through Wtheeq, we are helping simplify policy processes while enabling secure, real-time collaboration between insurers and government-backed mobility services.”

Prasad Aniyil, CEO of QIC UAE said: “At QIC, we are constantly investing in digital partnerships that make insurance simpler, faster, and more accessible for our customers. Our collaboration with SlashData and the integration of Wtheeq into our motor insurance operations is a meaningful step forward, enabling real-time policy issuance, seamless government connectivity, and a genuinely better experience at every touchpoint. This is exactly the kind of innovation that defines how QIC is building for the future in the UAE.”

The partnership also reflects the growing importance of secure and resilient infrastructure across the insurance sector. Through Wtheeq, SlashData enables trusted information exchange between public and private sector stakeholders while supporting cybersecurity, compliance, and operational continuity.

SlashData is a First.tech company and part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

About SlashData:

SlashData is a leading UAE-based govtech company specialized in building national-scale digital platforms that connect the public and private sectors. Through its advanced integration capabilities and AI-enabled infrastructure, SlashData supports government and regulated industries in improving interoperability, strengthening governance, and accelerating digital transformation.

SlashData has delivered digital solutions across mobility, insurance, and financial services, supporting key processes such as vehicle ownership transfer, financing, and insurance operations. SlashData is a First.tech company and part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

About QIC:

Qatar Insurance (QIC) UAE is one of the UAE's most established and trusted insurance providers and a key part of QIC Group - Forbes-ranked as the top insurer in MENA. Founded in Qatar in 1964 and operating in the UAE since 1968, QIC combines over 60 years of regional expertise with a forward-looking approach to digital innovation and customer service.

QIC UAE offers a comprehensive range of personal and commercial insurance solutions, including motor, medical, home, travel, marine, engineering, and cyber insurance, serving individuals, families, SMEs, and corporates from offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Rated A- (Excellent) by both S&P and A.M. Best, QIC is committed to delivering reliable protection and innovative digital experiences that help customers and partners across the UAE protect what matters most.