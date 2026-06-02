Middle East: Deloitte Middle East has announced the admission of 27 new partners effective 1 June 2026, coinciding with the launch of Deloitte EMEA and the firm’s centennial year in the Middle East.

The appointments reflect Deloitte’s continued investment in one of its fastest-growing regions and reinforce the firm’s focus on building leadership capabilities to support clients navigating rapid economic, technological, and business transformation. Expanding and strengthening Deloitte’s leadership team comes amid growing demand across the Middle East for transformation, AI-enabled solutions, and large-scale economic modernization programs.

Effective 1 June 2026, Deloitte EMEA spans more than 80 countries, 132,000 professionals and 6,000 partners. The new EMEA structure strengthens collaboration across borders and builds on Deloitte’s market-leading local partnerships to accelerate innovation and deliver greater value to clients across the region.

Mutasem Dajani, Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Middle East, said:

“As we mark 100 years in the region, the admission of new partners reflects our investment in the next generation of leaders who will help shape growth, innovation, and impact for our clients and communities across the region.”

Deloitte’s centennial milestone marks 100 years of uninterrupted presence in the Middle East, reinforcing the firm’s long-standing commitment to supporting the region’s development, transformation, and future ambitions.

© 2026. For information, contact Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) All rights reserved.

In this press release, references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) (DME) is a shareholder in Deloitte EMEA BV (EMEA), which is a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). Deloitte EMEA and DTTL do not provide services to clients. Services may be provided by the EMEA shareholders or their affiliates, which are separate and independent legal entities. Deloitte EMEA BV, a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Belgium (Deloitte EMEA), is a Member Firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides services throughout 26 offices in 14 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

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Noora Cheikh

Eminence, Media & Digital Marketing Leader

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

ncheikh@deloitte.com | www.deloitte.com