Low-rise, design-led development offering a curated mix of residences with private outdoor spaces and lifestyle-focused amenities

Fully sold-out project reflects strong early demand for coastal residences within Dubai Islands, which recorded AED 2.6 billion across 691 transactions in April 2026

Dubai, UAE: DHG Properties, the Dubai-based developer and part of Swiss real estate and construction group DHG, has commenced construction on Helvetia Marine, its premium waterfront residential development on Dubai Islands. The milestone marks the project’s transition into its next phase of development, placing Helvetia Marine on track for delivery to homeowners and investors in Q1 2028.

According to figures released by Dubai Land Department, total real estate transactions reached AED 68.56 billion in April 2026, rising by more than 20% and highlighting continued confidence in the emirate’s residential sector. Investor appetite for off-plan and waterfront developments has continued across the real estate market across the last couple of months.

Helvetia Marine is strategically positioned within Dubai Islands, a large-scale coastal destination undergoing significant development as part of Dubai’s long-term urban vision and emerging as the top-performing location for off-plan apartment sales during April 2026. The district recorded AED 2.6 billion across 691 transactions during the month, while total off-plan sales exceeded AED 7.9 billion between January and April, reinforcing Dubai Islands’ position as one of the city’s most active and in-demand waterfront destinations.

Spanning a built-up area (BUA) of 12,938 square metres, Helvetia Marine is designed as a low-rise, design-led residential offering. The development features a curated mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, alongside a limited collection of duplex and garden residences. With architecture inspired by coral formations and interiors influenced by refined yacht living, the project brings together an understated luxury and functional design. Select residences offer double-height ceilings, private landscaped areas, and enhanced indoor-outdoor living, complemented by amenities including a panoramic rooftop infinity pool, landscaped gardens, fitness facilities, and dedicated social spaces.

“Helvetia Marine reflects our continued focus on delivering high-quality developments in locations that are shaping Dubai’s next phase of growth,” said Blagoje Antic, CEO and Founder of DHG Group. “The fact that the project is fully sold out at this stage is a strong indicator of how buyer expectations are evolving, particularly towards waterfront living that combines design, privacy, and long-term investment value. Our approach remains consistent – bringing Swiss precision into markets where we see sustained, fundamentals-driven demand.”

“Dubai Islands is evolving into a destination that appeals to a new generation of buyers looking beyond traditional residential offerings,” said Milos Antic, Executive Vice Chairman of DHG Group. “What is driving momentum in the area is the scale of long-term planning taking place around it. Buyers today are paying closer attention to how communities will develop over the next decade, and Helvetia Marine was positioned to align with that future-focused demand for well-connected, lifestyle-oriented coastal living, while maintaining the exclusivity and attention to detail that define the Helvetia brand.”

With construction progressing at Helvetia Marine, DHG Properties continues to expand its footprint across Dubai’s key growth districts. The company’s first development, Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle, is on track for completion in July 2026, while Helvetia Verde in Meydan Horizon recently broke ground, reflecting approximately AED 1.3 billion in combined project value and DHG Properties’ focused strategy to deliver Swiss-quality, future-ready real estate across the emirate.

About DHG:

DHG Properties operates within DHG Group, a leading Swiss real estate and construction group, with over 30 years of experience and a portfolio of more than 300 completed projects and 2.5 million square meters delivered across Switzerland, Serbia, and the UAE. Led by its Founder and CEO, Blagoje Antic, DHG Group is successfully executing its long-term international expansion strategy. Its Dubai-based company, DHG Properties is poised to replicate DHG’s success in the UAE market by bringing its signature touch of Swiss quality and precision to the country’s dynamic real estate sector.

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