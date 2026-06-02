Riyadh: As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and promoting the principles of sustainability and inclusive development, Elsewedy Electric Group continues its efforts to empower Saudi women and actively engage them in the workplace across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Saudi female employees currently represent approximately 6.5% of the Group’s total workforce in the Kingdom, reflecting a clear direction toward enhancing the participation of national female talent across various sectors.

Elsewedy Electric Group’s belief in the importance of empowering Saudi women stems from its conviction in their pivotal role in achieving sustainable development and building more efficient and innovative organizations. The Group also believes that promoting workplace diversity contributes to improving the work environment and enhancing institutional performance, while aligning with national objectives aimed at increasing women’s participation in the labor market and empowering them economically and socially.

Saudi women have successfully assumed a number of key positions within the Group, with their roles spanning various fields, including human resources, procurement, administrative affairs, reception, accounting, sales support, project management, logistics, information technology, as well as selected operational roles within factories. This diversity reflects the Group’s confidence in the capabilities of Saudi women and its commitment to providing equal employment opportunities that enable them to build stable and rewarding career paths.

Ms. Sarah Naji from the Human Resources Department at Elsewedy Electric Group in Saudi Arabia said: “The Group is currently working to attract female talent in engineering and technical fields, supporting the expansion of Saudi women’s participation in technical and industrial specializations and strengthening their presence in high value-added sectors.”

With regard to training and development, Elsewedy Electric Group adopts unified development policies that apply to all male and female employees without discrimination, with competence and performance serving as the basis for career advancement and promotions. Looking ahead, the Group aims to develop more specialized programs focused on preparing national female leaders, supporting their professional growth, and enabling them to assume leadership roles across various business sectors.

Elsewedy Electric Group is also keen to provide an attractive and motivating work environment for female employees—one that is safe and well-organized, offers flexible working hours, supports transportation when needed, and provides comprehensive medical insurance, continuous training and development opportunities, and policies that support work-life balance. These efforts contribute to enhancing job satisfaction and professional stability.

In conclusion, Elsewedy Electric Group reaffirms its firm commitment to empowering Saudi women through employment, continuous development, and the provision of a supportive and motivating work environment. The Group continues to move forward with strategic plans aimed at increasing women’s participation in leadership and engineering positions, further strengthening their role as active partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s growth and development journey.