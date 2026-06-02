The Middle East and Africa's first fully autonomous, AI-powered Cyber Defence Centre integrates advanced security tools and automated threat responses, delivering significantly faster investigations and near real-time threat protection for businesses.

Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, announced the launch of its AI-Enabled Autonomous Cyber Defence Centre (CDC), powered by StrikeReady's advanced AI SOC Platform. As the first of its kind in the MEA region, this transformative centre marks a new era in enterprise cybersecurity, redefining managed security services for businesses in Bahrain and across the region.

The stc CDC offers next-generation security services. Moving beyond traditional security monitoring, it provides autonomous detection, investigation, and automated threat response at unprecedented speed, dramatically improving protection and operational efficiency for enterprises.

"The launch of our AI-Enabled Autonomous Cyber Defence Centre marks a pivotal moment for stc and for cybersecurity in Bahrain," said Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer, stc Bahrain. "We are not simply upgrading our security operations – we are redefining what managed security means for enterprises in the Kingdom. Our collaboration with StrikeReady brings together the best of AI, automation, and human expertise to deliver a level of protection and speed that was not previously possible. This positions stc as the partner of choice for organizations seeking world-class cybersecurity."

The CDC shifts away from conventional security operations, which are often manually intensive, towards an intelligence-led, AI-driven approach. By integrating advanced security intelligence, automated response capabilities, and expert human oversight, the CDC delivers continuous, autonomous protection that identifies, investigates, and contains threats in near real-time, reducing incident investigation times by up to 95%.

Yasir Khalid, CEO, StrikeReady, commented: "We are proud to serve as a key technology partner for stc's Cyber Defence Centre, the first of its kind in MEA. Our joint mission is to show that autonomous cybersecurity is not a distant vision, but a reality that enterprises can benefit from today."

The CDC’s AI engine constantly learns and adapts, using a wide range of intelligence sources, including dark web monitoring, to anticipate and neutralise evolving cyber threats. Automated processes handle routine incidents from start to finish, allowing stc's certified analysts to focus on high-value investigations and proactive defence strategies. This innovation directly supports Bahrain’s Vision 2030, which prioritises secure and resilient digital infrastructure.

With the launch of the AI-Enabled Autonomous Cyber Defence Centre, stc Bahrain is setting a new benchmark for enterprise security in the MEA region. By combining world-class technology from StrikeReady with the expertise of its certified security team, stc is delivering faster, smarter, and more proactive protection than ever before. Businesses in Bahrain can now safeguard their operations with a solution that keeps them ahead of today’s cyber threats, and ready for tomorrow's.